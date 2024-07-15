A video posted on Chinese social media last year showed more than 100 Japanese children in the courtyard of a primary school believed to be in Shanghai. Chinese subtitles quoted two students leading the group shouting: “Shanghai is ours. Soon all of China will be ours too.”

The messages were alarming and infuriating in China, which Japan invaded during World War II. But the scene actually took place at an elementary school in Japan. And the students weren’t stoking hatred toward China; they were vowing to play fair at what looked like a sporting event.

The video was not removed until after it had been viewed more than 10 million times.

Xenophobic online content like this is now a topic of debate in China. Recently, a Chinese man stabbed a Japanese mother and her child in eastern China. Two weeks earlier, four visiting professors from an Iowa university were stabbed in northeastern China. Some Chinese are questioning the role that online speech plays in inciting real-world violence.

China has the world’s most sophisticated system for censoring the Internet at will. Yet the Chinese Internet is rife with hate speech against Japanese, Americans, Jews and Africans, as well as Chinese who criticize the government. False information about Japan and the United States regularly tops the charts for popular searches and receives many, many posts and likes.

What happens online is influenced by the rising nationalism promoted under President Xi Jinping. One of China’s responses to worsening tensions with its rivals has been “wolf warrior” diplomacy — an ultra-nationalist and often hostile approach to geopolitics.

The Chinese government operates a public opinion machine that tolerates and even encourages hate speech and disinformation when it is directed at certain countries and their people. Authorities silence voices that try to correct falsehoods or reason with those who purvey them.

In 2023, China spread disinformation about the safety of the Japanese government’s decision to release treated radioactive water from the derelict Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. There was fear and outrage over what is referred to in China as “nuclear-contaminated wastewater.”

After Liu Su, a science blogger in Shanghai, wrote several articles challenging what was being said, someone reported him to the internet regulator in Shanghai. Liu deleted the article, posted an apology and promised not to comment on current affairs. His public WeChat social media account was then suspended for six months.

In another WeChat article this year, Liu criticized the trend of praising traditional Chinese medicine while disparaging Western medicine. He was denounced again.

“If the backbone of a society is completely submerged by the tide of nationalism, the future fate of the country is predictable,” he wrote.

Spokesmen for China’s Foreign Ministry said the recent attacks on foreigners were isolated crimes. Local authorities have not shared much information. But many comments on social media praised the attacks and their perpetrators.

On June 28, the Chinese people learned that Hu Youping, a 52-year-old woman who had tried to stop the attack on the Japanese mother and son in eastern China, had died from her injuries. Many people mourned her on social media. Some said they wondered if the attack had anything to do with China’s nationalistic online environment.

Shortly afterward, and in an unusual move, China’s largest internet platforms issued notices that they were cracking down on hate speech targeting Japanese people and inciting extreme nationalism. But how long will this continue? How much can change an ecosystem that has been breeding hate?

“In this grand drama that unfolds every day, some are directors, some are actors, some prepare the stage, and some are the audience,” wrote Peng Yuanwen, a former journalist.

He called the person who attacked the Japanese mother and son a victim of nationalist brainwashing: “He has immersed himself too much in the work, finding it difficult to break free.”