Hate is a negative feeling that only hurts those who feel it and suffer from it; hated people do not get any of that hate. UNSPLASH

A person can dislike someone, among other reasons, because of the type of behavior they adopt, because of their way of thinking or because of their values ​​in life. This negative attitude, which is generated at a cognitive level, leads to a behavior of distancing or avoiding that person, but does not usually involve a sudden emotion against him, much less the development of a desire for revenge.

Hating, however, means showing or, at least, feeling a deep animosity against someone, to whom some humiliation or offense is attributed, and wishing him some kind of harm. Hate does not necessarily lead to direct acts of evil, such as aggression or insults, because the person may retain a sense of reality (the fear of sanctions or reproaches) or have moral inhibitions that prevent him from transforming a feeling of visceral antipathy into destructive behavior of the hated person. More often, resentment manifests itself in the form of slander or, in a more subtle way, in the form of malicious and constant defamation.

More information

Humiliation, even more so if it is public, is the main engine of hatred, especially in insecure people. The effect of resentment has become more visible today because some social networks have become a place to spit out hate (in the form of racism and xenophobia, homophobia or personal disqualification of political opponents), make fun of the pain of others, break the intimacy or insult right and left. Not everything is hate on social networks, but the degree of anonymity and the sense of impunity that these networks can provide means that many people, encouraged by the viral nature that hate tends to acquire, lose their inhibition against disqualification, insult or the threat.

Resentment manifests itself in the form of thoughts of contempt, feelings of intense and sustained anger over time, and behaviors of estrangement or confrontation with the offender. There are times when hate is experienced in a crude and intense way, like a true passion, and other times in a less absorbing way, like a chronic resentment that is perpetuated over time and is even transmitted generationally. Hatred, which can become somewhat obsessive, is usually accompanied by a moral disqualification and even a dehumanization of the rejected person and, therefore, nullifies compassion, which is inherent to the human being.

Hate can be individual (such as the one that can be shown to the ex-partner because, in this case, it is easy to transform an intense positive emotion into a negative one if the expectations set in the relationship are frustrated and the other person is blamed for it) , collective (against homosexuals, Muslims or immigrants, to cite a few examples) or mutual (some political extremists or religious fanatics against others of a different sign). Collective or mutual grudges are based on prejudices that can be transmitted generationally and that give cohesion to the group that shares them. People can recognize collective hatred, but not individual hatred because it can generate emotional discomfort, such as uneasiness or feelings of guilt, and they do not necessarily have social support.

From the point of view of health, hate is a negative feeling that only harms those who feel it and suffer from it; hated people do not get any of that hate. It’s kind of like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die. On a physical level, a state of excitement is generated that can produce muscle tension, gastrointestinal discomfort, hypertension and feelings of overload. And, on a psychic level, hatred supposes a painful recognition of impotence or inferiority before the hated person. Living with resentment or with a desire for revenge is bad for your health because it generates more hatred and does not allow the person to move forward without that heavy burden, paralyzing their life project. Because resentment is like a cow stuck in a puddle: the more it kicks, the more it gets stuck.

Hate, which is the experience of the grievance suffered, is a primary response and mobilizes great emotions, but entrenched rancor towards another person absorbs attention, chains the past, prevents the wound from healing and, ultimately, hinders the joy of living. . It is difficult to get involved in positive projects when a person is trapped by hate, breathing through the hurt suffered and keeping their attention focused on the past wrong.

In some people, resentment can create feelings of guilt, as also occurs in the case of envy, because they cannot avoid wishing evil on the hated person and this goes against their moral conscience and the assumed value system. which can lead to keeping the grudge private, without confessing it to anyone. In these cases, hating can turn into self-hatred.

Frequently, hate never ends and creates a negative emotional arousal in the person who suffers from it, so it is a negative adaptation mechanism. Moreover, there are those who, by a phenomenon of generalization, come to transform hatred of someone specific into resentment against the entire world.

There are people predisposed to hate, such as distrustful, insecure and lacking empathy. Sick resentment is linked to a special hypersensitivity to feel hurt or mistreated, which leads to a distortion of reality. Forgetting mechanisms could neutralize hate, but in these hypersensitive people the memory of humiliation experienced or perceived as such prevents forgetting.

Hate is very resistant to extinction, but sometimes it fades for a while or loses intensity when the person has some personal or professional success or moves away physically and emotionally from the hated person. Preventing hatred means enhancing emotional stability, empathy, forgiveness and the ability to admire the achievements of others.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellness in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.