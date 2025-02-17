At the end of November last year, Donald Trump, newly elected president of the United States (for the second time), dropped before Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, the idea of ​​annexing the neighboring northern country. Some brought him a joke (heavy), but the … Last week Trump insisted: “I think Canada would be much better being our state number 51.” In addition, on February 1, the highest American leader signed a decree by which he imposed 25% tariffs on imported Canadian (and Mexican) products. At the last moment, the implementation of that tax was suspended, at least for a month.

This Sunday the selections of Canada and the United States faced in the four nations of ice hockey nations at the Bell Center in Montreal. In case the political, social and economic tension was not enough, the Canadian public booed the anthem of the neighboring country ostensibly. In the stands, witness, Justin Trudeau himself.

It was the spark that was missing to light the wick in a sport where, in addition, the fights are allowed. As soon as the game began, the hockey gave way to boxing. It is not metaphor, it is almost an unfortunate record. In the first nine seconds of the match, three violent clashes among many other pairs of rival players were counted. The first, an exchange of punches between Canadian Brandon Hagel and the American Matthew Tkachuk, pulled by the public’s cheers.

The best players of the United States Professional League (NHL) and Canada did not face their national selections from the 2016 World Cup, since the NHL decided not Beijing 2022.

“I think it was 10 years of lack of international hockey expressed in a minute and a half,” justified the Canadian coach Jon Cooper.

The duel concluded with a victory of the ‘Team uses’ by 3-1, a result that classifies the Four Nations Tournament next Thursday in Boston.









