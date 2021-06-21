Hate crimes Investigation: Police have trouble identifying hate crimes

Hate crimes refer to an offense motivated by prejudice or hostility towards the victim’s presumed or actual characteristic. Offenses may be related to, for example, ethnic or national background, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or disability.

With the police there are problems in identifying the hate motive for the crimes, according to a recent report by the Police University of Applied Sciences. According to the report, the problems may also be related to other authorities, because, for example, the sentence is seldom aggravated on the grounds of hatred.

Hate crimes refer to an offense motivated by prejudice or hostility towards the victim’s presumed or actual characteristic. The trait may be related to, for example, ethnic or national background, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, or disability.

The investigation followed hate crimes suspected by the police from the preliminary investigation to the prosecutor and from there to the district court. The material included pre-trial material, subpoena applications and non-prosecution decisions, as well as district court decisions.

There were two main types of hate crimes in the investigation file: those in which the prosecutor had demanded that the sentence be aggravated for a motive of hatred, and those in which the motive for hatred is a hallmark of the crime.

Clearance the main results are summarized in the relevant bulletin. According to it, the police do not identify all hate crimes and the suspicion of a possible motive of hatred is not always passed on to the prosecutor.

In half of the sentences aggravated for the motive of hatred, the district court did not substantiate in what way the aggravation of the sentence aggravated the sentence. There were also shortcomings in the reasoning in cases where, despite the prosecutor’s request, the sentence was not sentenced to a higher sentence.

“Inadequate reasoning can erode confidence in the functioning of the justice system, and thus maintain structures that allow for under-reporting,” the release estimates.

As a solution situation to the investigator Marko Juutinen proposes the mandatory use of the hate crime classification in connection with the registration of a criminal report, the enhancement of pre-trial co-operation, the updating of police interrogation instructions and the wider inclusion of reflection on the aggravation of punishment in convictions.

In 2017, the police became aware of 1,165 suspected hate crimes, of which 547 were sent for prosecution. The prosecutor prosecuted 368 crimes. By March 2021, the district court had handed down 92 hate crimes.

Due to the motive of hatred, the sentence was increased in 12 cases. In other cases, the motive for hatred was included in the characteristics of the crime.