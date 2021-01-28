A.When the prosecution’s representative made his plea in the trial for the murder of Walter Lübcke two days before Christmas Eve, he said the following sentence: “Without psychological support online or offline, the offenses would have been inconceivable.” The chief public prosecutor said that at the moment regarding Markus H., the alleged accomplice of Stephan E. The prosecutors are convinced that H. must be convicted of aiding and abetting murder – even though they do not believe that he was at the scene. In addition to the shooting training that H. did with E., they mainly argue with one thing: the psychological influence. Because this, so the plea, could have a much stronger effect than the “contribution of an interchangeable assistant”. The higher regional court wants to decide this Thursday.

There is something fundamental in the words of the prosecutor: the realization that the shot in the head on the CDU politician’s terrace on June 1, 2019 was the result of an immeasurable hatred that, amplified and fed by many sources, became deeper and deeper over the years Had buried the heads of too many people. Not only in face-to-face meetings and conversations, but also online. It is the realization that words can lead to actions and therefore not every sentence is just a sentence.