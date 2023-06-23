Nothing else negligible, unfair and meanthan to use the hate as instrument to achieve a aim. However it is often used.

Hitler used the hate towards the Jews to get the German people to unite in their favor and many leaders have used it to put real or imaginary enemies in front of their group, to distract them from their mistakes. In the policyIt is a common instrument.

But the baseness and rubbish in the policy is not limited to the past, it is a current strategy with which we are fed every day, without realizing it.

We have normalized the hate towards the brother, towards the neighbor, towards the co-worker, towards the boss, towards the government and even towards ourselves!

Every day the political campaigns The rain of mud and hatred towards the contrary increase, few proposals and fewer clear commitments, sincere and above all, sustainable, we receive from those who want to be favored with our vote.

And when they arrive, they rule over us by hiding their deficiencies behind the cloak of hate that, towards whoever, they tend in front of us. Our rulers and representatives do not carry out the function that we entrust to them trying to be more efficient and fulfill their promises, no, it is common that they only look for us to focus our gaze on the errors and defects of the other, this as an effective way of distracting ourselves to hide his incompetence and the falsehood his promises.

The fight between knights ceased to exist, loyal confrontations ceased to exist, in which the winner triumphs with generosity and greatness, while the loser accepts his defeat with honor.

And all this is the product of the unfortunate lack of dignity of people, it is the product of the despicable conviction that adheres to Machiavelli’s phrase “the end justifies the means.”

False, we have expressed it at other times, THE END WILL NEVER JUSTIFY THE MEANS, nothing will justify the use of media unfair and ignoble under the pretext of reaching a noble goal.

And few means are more despicable than hate, but unfortunately this strategy has become so widespread that we no longer even detect when it is being used to manipulate us.

Let’s say NO! whoever sows hatred, whoever does so is a despicable manipulator, who does not deserve our consideration.

Let’s say no to those who pretend sow hatred at our soulthat poisons not only our spirit, but also our body.

Hatred not only undermines our integrity, it also undermines our health; they not only shorten our vision, but also our life.

Accepting ourselves and accepting others is the way, loving ourselves and loving others is the best solution.

For dignified mexico and together we make a pact of respect and tolerance towards our compatriots, regardless of their political creed or ideology.

For our Mexico dreamed of…

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of June 23, 2023.

