Phrase said during the promulgation of the 1988 Constitution is used to talk about the 60th anniversary of the military coup this Sunday (31 March)

Internet users recalled this Sunday (March 31, 2024) the speech of the then president of the National Constituent Congress, Ulysses Guimarães (1916-1992), who speaks of “hatred and disgust towards the dictatorship”.

The phrase said during the promulgation of the Constitution, on October 5, 1988, was used to remember the 60th anniversary of the civic-military coup that began the dictatorship. The excerpt was also used by MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement), which was chaired by Ulysses. Read the complete (PDF – 148 kB).

Here's what the excerpt quoted by X users (ex-Twitter) says:

“A traitor to the Constitution is a traitor to the Fatherland. We know the damned way. Tear up the Constitution, lock the doors of Parliament, garrot freedom, send patriots to jail, exile and the cemetery.

“When, after so many years of struggles and sacrifices, we promulgated the Statute of the Man of Freedom and Democracy, we cried out for the imposition of his honor.

“We hate the dictatorship. Hatred and disgust.”

The excerpt was also remembered by the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP). “May today be a time for reflection on the need to renew our commitment daily to defending democracy in our country”declared the leader of the Government in Congress.