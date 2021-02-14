This is an article of Point, appeared on February 5, which ignited the powder. In the midst of a parliamentary debate on “separatism”, already conducive to the Lépine competition for the most stigmatizing proposals with regard to our Muslim fellow citizens, the weekly split up an interview with a professor of philosophy practicing in Trappes (Yvelines ), Didier Lemaire. The latter indicated living there “ under police escort “, after denouncing “ attacks on secularism ” of his students, and called Trappes “Completely lost city”. It did not take more for other media to seize the words of this professor and for the 24-hour news channels LCI, BFMTV and CNews each invite him one day apart. Behind, the right and the extreme right have rushed into the breach. Jordan Bardella (RN) screaming at the “Balkanization of France”, Nadine Morano (LR) qualifying the city of “Territory occupied by the enemy”. Point indicated in particular that this teacher has received threats since the publication of a column in Obs, in November 2020, shortly after the assassination of Samuel Paty.

Last week, the Yvelines prefecture, however, denied travel under police escort, speaking rather of random police patrols around the establishment and home of Didier Lemaire. The prefect himself attacked the professor’s comments: “ Trappes is a difficult and delicate ground, we are doing in the lace “, said Jean-Jacques Brot, adding: “And now Mr. Lemaire comes with a bulldozer and wrecks our efforts. ” The town’s Génération.s mayor, Ali Rabeh, denounced the teacher’s words, in a statement: “ It is unbearable because it is unfair and it does not correspond to reality. ” In doing so, he found himself the target of insults and death threats made on social media: “Armed militias are being set up”, or “Érignac was shot in the head” … Ultimately, the media controversy produced a double result. While this was not the case before, Didier Lemaire was placed under close protection for good, Thursday, February 11, by the Ministry of the Interior, and exempted from lessons. As for Mayor Ali Rabeh, the threats were taken seriously by the state: he has also been under police protection since February 13. The 32,000 inhabitants of Trappes have to live with this media storm on their city.