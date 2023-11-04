With summaryBayern Munich won ‘Der Klassiker’ against rival Borussia Dortmund without any difficulty on Saturday evening: 0-4. The champion of the last eleven seasons is still two points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen, which won 2-3 at TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday afternoon.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
04-11-23, 23:08
