Benzema experiences ‘magical evening’

Benzema was the man of the evening with his hat-trick at Stamford Bridge. “These are magical evenings, just like the one against Paris Saint-Germain in the Bernabéu,” said Benzema in front of the camera. RMC Sports, referring to the eighth finals. He was also accurate against PSG three times. ,,We came to win, to show that we are Real Madrid. It worked well for us, from the first to the last minute. If we show a Real like tonight, it will be easier for us.”

Benzema scored twice with a header in the first half and took advantage of a blunder in the second half by Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. “They are all important goals, but I’m glad I made the third one, because I missed a big chance at the end of the first half and I kept thinking about that.”

Benzema brought his goal total in the Champions League to eleven. Only Robert Lewandowski scored more often: twelve times.