with videoReal Madrid are already champions of La Liga, but that didn’t stop Carlo Ancelotti’s side from beating Levante 6-0 tonight. The curtain fell for the second club from Valencia.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, has regained confidence towards the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday 28 May in Paris. Brazilian left winger Vinícius Júnior (21 years old) was the absolute star with three goals and an assist. Karim Benzema, however, also shone with a goal and an assist. Ferland Mendy (the 1-0 on a pass from Luka Modric) and Rodrygo (the 3-0 on a pass from Luka Modric) were the other goalscorers in Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. It was Benzema’s 323rd goal for Real Madrid. The French striker thus equaled club icon Raúl González Blanco, who wore the white shirt with number 7 at De Koninklijke from 1994 to 2010.

Raúl (average 0.44 goals per game) needed 741 games for his 323 goals, Benzema (average 0.54 goals per game) played game 603 tonight in the shirt of Real Madrid. Benzema now needs just 127 goals to equalize with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored no less than 450 times in 438 games (!) for the Spanish record champion. See also The SPD and the Greens are dampening expectations of a quick vaccination requirement

Benzema now stands on 44 goals in 44 matches in all competitions this season. His best goal-scoring season was in 2011/2012, when he scored 32 goals in 52 appearances for Real Madrid.

The curtain fell for last year’s Levante with the heavy defeat in the capital. With two rounds to go in Spain, Deportivo Alavés (31 points) and Real Mallorca (33 points) still have a chance to pass number seventeen Cádiz (35 points). Cádiz will receive a visit from Real Madrid next Sunday (7:30 p.m.), who do not seem to be taking it easy towards the Champions League final. Ancelotti’s team will close the competition on Sunday 22 May with the home game against cup winner Real Betis, which seems to be fifth.

Real Sociedad (59 points) and Villarreal (56 points) are still battling for sixth place, which entitles them to participate in the Conference League. Villarreal, semi-finalist in the Champions League this season, won 1-5 tonight in Madrid against Rayo Vallecano. Arnaut Danjuma is still not fit and was therefore not present. See also 'Onkel' Hitler had himself photographed with children and animals: 'Showed his human side'

© REUTERS

