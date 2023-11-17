Essam Al Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

The horses of trainer Ibrahim Al Hadhrami and jockey Connor Beasley excelled by scoring a “hat-trick” in the second ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club track in the new season “2023-2024”, which was held yesterday evening, Thursday, and consisted of 6 rounds, all of which were allocated to purebred Arabian horses, with the exception of the sixth round. For purebred hybrid horses, the total prizes allocated for the ceremony amounted to 470 thousand dirhams.

Among the reserve horses, the horse “Fakhr” for the Royal Cavalry of Oman, under the supervision of Ibrahim Al Hadhrami and led by Connor Beasley, won the first half prize for a distance of 1,200 meters, “Takafu”, for the title of Al Bathna, whose prize is 80 thousand dirhams, and the champion recorded a time of 1:17:43 minutes.

The second victory for the duo came through the horse “Jalil” for Bin Shahawat Stables for Arabian Horses, after he snatched the second half prize for a distance of 1400 metres, which is a race for beginners of purebred Arabian horses “Produced by the Emirates”, for the Badia title, whose prizes are 80 thousand dirhams, recording 1:33. :85 minutes.

After a strong display, the colt “Al-Tabar” by Saud Ali Arar Al-Dhaheri concluded the trilogy of Al-Hadrami and Billy in the third half, over a distance of 1,400 metres, for the Al-Khair title, with a total prize pool of 80,000 dirhams, recording a time of 1:31:98 minutes.

The colt “Bahwan” by Mansour Ali Sulaiman Al Shamsi, under the supervision of Adel Mashahi, and led by Patrick Dobbs, confirmed his worth with a quick victory in the fourth and main heat for a distance of 1600 meters “conditions” for the title of Al Qawr, whose total prizes amount to 80 thousand dirhams, and the champion recorded 1:44:81 minutes.

“ES Medwakh” gave its owner, Laila Mohammed Al Marzouki, and the leadership of Adry De Vries, trainer Adnan Mohammed, a solid victory in the fifth round of the Al Wathba Cup for Private Stables Owners, over a distance of 1,600 meters, “Takafa”, with a total prize pool of 70 thousand dirhams, sponsored by the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, the champion recorded 1:45:65 minutes.

“Aswan” presented, under the supervision of Tawfiq Saeed Ali, under the supervision of Musabah Al-Muhairi, and the leadership of Bernardo Pinheiro, a wonderful display in the arts of attacking from behind, to be crowned with the prize of the sixth and final round designated for purebred hybrid horses for a distance of 1,600 meters for the Al-Hail title, with a total prize pool of 80 thousand dirhams, scoring 1: 35:70 minutes.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum leads the Owners’ Championship with 7 wins as of November 16, Michael Costa leads the Trainers’ Championship with 7 wins, while Connor Beasley leads the Horsemen’s Championship with 11 wins after the hat-trick at the Abu Dhabi track.

The ceremony was witnessed and the winners of the races were crowned by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Engineer Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, and Kholoud Al Nuaimi, representative of the National Fodder Company.