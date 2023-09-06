In Tuva, crime boss Dongaku, Shlyapa’s protégé, was sentenced to 10 years

In Tuva, the verdict of the Supreme Court of the Republic on criminal authority Orlan-ool Dongak, who was found guilty of occupying the highest position in the criminal hierarchy and sentenced to 10 years in a special regime colony, came into force. This is reported “Kommersant”.

Dongaku has been repeatedly judged. This criminal case under article 210.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Occupation of the highest position in the criminal hierarchy”) was initiated back in August 2020. However, the man did not admit his guilt and demanded the participation of jurors in the process. The jury unanimously found Orlan-ool Dongak guilty and noted that he did not deserve leniency. In July, based on their verdict, the defendant was sentenced. None of the parties appealed against the decision, it entered into force.

Related materials:

According to the investigation, the convict was a protégé of the thief in law Ruslan Gegechkori (Hat Jr.), thanks to whom he received the status of a “position” (represents the leaders of the criminal world in a particular territory). He began his ascent up this ladder in the spring of 2017, when Gegechkori was in the colony of Tuva.

Orlan-ool Dongak replenished the “common fund”, controlled certain areas of the republic and the colony through the appointment of “watchers”, promoted “thieves'” ideas, including among young people. In March 2018, after seeing off the released Hat Jr. at the Krasnoyarsk airport, Dongak became the only criminal leader in the region.

In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on criminal punishment for persons occupying the highest position in the criminal hierarchy – the corresponding article is being introduced into the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The maximum punishment for it is from 8 to 15 years in prison with a fine of five million rubles. After that, crime bosses began to move abroad. It is known that Ruslan Gegechkori moved to Cyprus, where his clan settled.