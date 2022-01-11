We are in a hurry. There is corona, climate crisis, cyber war, and so we have to intervene, if necessary outside the law. At the same time, we need new laws for investigation and surveillance to move citizens towards society’s goals.

Fewer rules for the state and more for the citizens: you can have constitutional doubts about this, but as a benevolent citizen you may have to swallow them. Doubts cause unrest and unrest plays into the hands of groups that threaten the rule of law, which means that we have to deploy even more surveillance and abolish even more restrictions on the state. It is – that will be obvious – a circle.

We are in a hurry. But let’s take a step back and look at the different segments of the circle. Starting with the global threat. On January 3, Henk Kamp, the then outgoing Minister of Defence, said in a conversation with NRC that cyber attacks are being carried out “from Russia, China and some other countries”. The attackers steal information and try to turn the population against their own government with incorrect information.

According to the minister, the Netherlands cannot do enough against this. “Actually, we are tied behind our backs. Countries like Russia and China can do what they want, but we have ethical principles and rules.” It is difficult to defend yourself ‘if you have to go through all the procedures and rules’. Temporary amendment of the Intelligence and Security Services Act is necessary for a ‘quick decision-making process’.

In short, procedures and ethical principles get in the way. The outgoing minister does not want to abolish them immediately, but amendments to the law take too long, so temporary amendments to the law are necessary in order to be able to intercept information quickly. Quite understandable, now that China and Russia do not engage in procedures. On the other hand, we are not China and Russia.

Elsewhere in the investigative chain, there is no longer any wait at all for amendments to the law. In search of terrorists, the police read asylum seekers’ telephones and copy data on a large scale, without any legal basis.

A law is still really being made to screen Dutch citizens. The Data Processing by Partnerships Act (WGS) regulates the sharing of personal data between the government and private parties. But the law is controversial: it gives the minister the power to add joint ventures at a later date by lower law, that is, without being discussed in parliament. The Dutch Data Protection Authority has advised against adopting the law. The Council of State says that such a construction is possible “in case of urgency”.

According to de Volkskrant this law is one of the three dossiers on which the new State Secretary for Digital Affairs can immediately exert her influence. The law, now being discussed in the Senate, is “potentially just as harmful” as the linking of data by the Tax Authorities has been in the Allowance scandal. “It would be a good message if the new state secretary said that this law should be off the table,” says Kees Verhoeven, former D66 spokesperson for digital affairs.

You may hope that the State Secretary will indeed point out the problem with the law and the great social dangers of data linking. But they will have to do so in an environment in which urgency and haste demand priority and administrators are mainly bothered by procedures, rules and ethical principles. Not out of wickedness, but because citizens simply expect administrators to eradicate crime, fend off cyber-attacks and cure diseases.

Thus, in haste, democracy fights its problems with solutions that create new problems. We are sick, terrorist attacks are looming, a comet is approaching us, China and Russia are doing it too: plenty of reasons to beckon for greater exercise of state power than the law allows. And whoever wants to stand up for the law, and therefore for the rule of law, runs the risk of backing those groups that want to abolish the rule of law by attacking the government.

It is a circle, a paradox, a stalemate. In order to counter the influence of Russia and China, the government has to Russianize and Chineseise, and those who want to take a critical look at this supply ammunition to the radical parties that, whether or not under the influence of Russia and China, turn the population against their own government. Setting up.

What to do? It may be good to face haste and urgency and calmly discuss the problems associated with quick solutions.