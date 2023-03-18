“Up to Heaven: The Series”the new Netflix proposal that expands the universe of the Spanish film that captivated the public with the performances of Carolina Yuste and Miguel Erránreturns without the character of Angel, but with an exciting sequel that promises to entertain fans twice with the performances of Luis Tosar, Asia Ortega Leiva and Álvaro Rico. What is it about, when does it premiere and where to see it?

What is “Hasta el cielo: la serie” about?

“Up to the Sky: The Series” continues the original story of the film, this time at the hands of Sole, who, after finding out about the death of angel Through an unexpected phone call, she finds herself involved in one of the biggest entanglements of her life.

Now, Sole, a young widow With a son to take care of and many shady businesses to manage, she is not willing to return under the tutelage of her father Rogelio, one of the biggest dealers in stolen objects in Madrid. Determined to make a living on her own, Ella Sole will find new allies in her path who will help her unravel the mystery of the deaths that have marked her fate.

When does “Hasta el cielo: la serie” premiere?

It took two years to wait, but it’s finally here. “Up to the Sky: The Series” premieres this Friday, March 17, 2023. Like the movie, this sequel will be released via Netflix.

Main cast of “Hasta el cielo: la serie”. Photo: Netflix

Where to SEE ONLINE “Hasta el cielo: la serie”?

If you want to SEE “Hasta el cielo: la serie” ONLINE, you will need to have an active subscription to the Netflix service. As is the custom of the platform, all the chapters are already available from day one.

How many chapters does “Hasta el cielo: la serie” have?

“Hasta el cielo: la serie” has a total of 7 chapters lasting approximately 45 minutes each. As we previously mentioned, you can now watch them all on Netflix.

“Hasta el cielo: la serie” premiered on Netflix on March 17. Photo: Netflix

“Hasta el cielo: la serie”: cast