There are many ways to throw punches, there are very elegant ways to knock someone out without violence. The boxing match valid for the Italian boxing title in the Superpiuma category is a story in which the punches during the match are only a small part of a desperate story as a whole.

There is the boxer Michele Broili covered with openly Nazi tattoos: unequivocal symbols like the one on the left breastplate, that is, that of the Schutzstaffel, the Nazi SS. Accompanied by the totenkopf, the skull used by the Nazi paramilitary units on their uniforms. And then the number 88, a clear reference to “Heil Hitler”. And to leave no further doubts, Broili also got a tattoo on‘abdomen a huge castle crowned with the inscription: “Return to Camelot”, the meeting held every five years organized by the Veneto Fronte Skinheads.

The Italian Boxing Federation became aware of the horrendous messages carried on Michele Broili’s body only at the end of the match. A curious inattention for a sport that bases all its technique on the reading of details and on the speed of observation of bodies.

Evidently from the parts of the Federation they must have taken the art of dodging too literally and hoped to bring home the match until the last ring of the last bell. So, when the uproar broke out, they immediately ran for cover with a rather clumsy note in which they define Broili’s behavior as “unacceptable and always stigmatized by the Italian Boxing Federation, which is constantly deployed against all forms of violence, discrimination and conduct. illicit and / or criminal “.

After all, that same body also featured on a poster of the Trieste boxe night (an event organized by‘Ardita sports association for which the boxer is registered and with the patronage of the Municipality of Trieste): the Nazi disguised as a boxer had even been chosen as a testimonial, so to speak.

Since sometimes reality then gives away unattainable scripts, it happened that Broili was beaten by Hassan Nourdine, the new Italian champion in the Superpiuma category, born in Morocco. Who knows how defeat burns.

And as if that weren’t enough, after knocking him out, Nourdine gave an interview to The print in which he says: “I wanted to have a good match and given the situation there was even more pleasure in winning. I found those obscene writings. During the weigh-in, my coach Davide Greguoldo and I were stunned, even if we didn’t make any reports ”.

And this is because “I thought I had seen wrong, I didn’t want to believe it. Then we decided to focus on‘meeting, we were there for that. At that moment it made no sense to start arguing ”. Also noteworthy is the hook that Nourdine throws at the Federation, responding to those who invited him not to play the match (as if it were the boxers’ job to resolve the defaults of the managers): “we went to Trieste to do our job. The Federation had to notice from‘start that this boxer had those sympathies. Encourage all‘hatred is punished by the law, ”said the Italian-Moroccan.

And it is a story in which justice seems to win, at least moral justice. Who knows that sport justice will not arrive sooner or later.