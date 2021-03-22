Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The new Gulf series “When it saw”, which will be shown on the “Abu Dhabi Channel” screen in the Ramadan Dramatic Marathon 2021, sheds light on the coexistence between religions, issues of terrorism and violence, and reviews stories about young people in exile and the problems that occur with them in the Diaspora, especially with the wave of terrorism Which the Arabs have been exposed to recently, specifically Muslims and veiled girls.

The Kuwaiti artist Khaled Amin, the Emirati Amal Muhammad, the Iraqi Aziz Khayoun, the Syrian Talal Mardini, the Kuwaiti Laila Abdullah, the Saudi Reem Al-Ali, and Ranin from Lebanon will participate in the work tournament, in addition to some representatives residing in Europe.

The work was written by Emirati author Muhammad Hassan Ahmed, and he directed the Kuwaiti director, Hussein Dashti, and was filmed in “Bulgaria”. On his experience in writing this work, which took more than two years, Muhammad Hassan said: The work comes realistically, so that he is part of this world. He lives in a different and realistic social behavior and presence, and he is exposed, as every person in this world is exposed to difficulties in estrangement and sometimes to troubled situations and loss. He emphasized that the plurality of religions is present in his new artistic work, and he said: I live in a country that is multinational and multicultural, in which there is tolerance and coexistence, when I went to write in this aspect, and I found myself interested in the need to put the characters in the same frame, and go with the human being to interesting and interesting stories for the viewer.

A snapshot of Laila Abdullah and Talal Mardini

Renewable events

For his part, director Hassan Dashti affirmed that the text “When she saw” coherent plot and renewed events, the more creative space the director can put his vision and imagination, and this is what he found in this work through the issue and its importance, which is considered unused in the Gulf, through the events that he hatched. Writer Mohamed Hassan with high craftsmanship, ending with the characters, their diversity and differences, which would add a different dimension to the story and leave room for the director to fly his imagination.

Regarding filming the entire work in Bulgaria and the difficulties they faced, Dashti said: Dashti said that dealing with the city was due to the need and the dramatic reasons, despite its difficulty due to the transportation and different filming locations and the very cold weather, but it is worth the effort of the work, and here comes the role of the director in dealing with his characters, the directing mechanism is not Just a picture and a snapshot, but rather how you deal with your characters, including technicians and artists, and create a state of trust and harmony between them to reach the desired goals, so this diversity and difference of characters was in the interest of the work.

Painful experience

Kuwaiti Khaled Amin expressed his happiness to be one of the heroes of the work, wishing him to achieve success, noting that he plays at work the role of a young man who lives a painful experience that happened to him during his work, and decides to complete his studies abroad, and there he meets the character of “Maryam” performed by Amal Muhammad, Together, they live the difficult events that the dramatic work is going through with the rest of the characters.

Emirati Amal Muhammad at work embodies the character of “Maryam”, that girl who lives in a city full of races and religions, and about her role she said: The character was not strange to me in its dimensions, as she lives among a group of people of multinationals and religions, and this thing today represents the reality of the Emirates and how to respect The other, whether in opinion or thought. As for the events that Maryam experienced during her study abroad, they are new circumstances and events for me. I used to hear about her and watch them on the news channels.

Original accent

Actress Laila Abdullah, who lives in Kuwait, presented for the first time through “When she saw” a role in her original Lebanese dialect, and about this experience, she said: The series is new of its kind and raises important issues that we suffer in reality.