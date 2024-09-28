YoIsrael dealt a devastating blow to the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah by killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, in the latest in a series of assassinations that considerably weakened this Lebanese Shiite formation supported by Iran.

These are the main Hezbollah figures who have been targeted by Israel since cross-border clashes began almost a year ago, when the Lebanese group opened a front with Israel in support of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

Hassan Nasrallah

The head of Hezbollah was killed on September 27 in an Israeli bombing of the movement’s headquarters on the southern outskirts of Beirut.

Nasrallah was the most powerful man in Lebanon and the charismatic leader of the party since 1992, when he succeeded Abbas al-Musawi, also assassinated by Israel. His death, at age 64, was confirmed the next day by Hezbollah.

Lebanese Shiite movement leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses a crowd in October 2016. Photo:AFP

The leader, Israel’s archenemy, had lived in hiding for years and had rarely appeared in public since the 2006 war between this country and his movement.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said its “elimination” makes the world a “safer” place, and insisted it will continue to kill other commanders of the group.

Fuad Shukr

The Hezbollah military commander, killed on July 30 in a bombing in the southern suburbs of Beirut, was one of the most important targets killed in an attack attributed to Israel.

This shadowy man, one of the founders of Hezbollah and right-hand man of Hassan Nasrallah, played “a leading role in Hezbollah’s operations against Israel from southern Lebanon,” according to a source close to the powerful Lebanese group.

According to Israel, Shukr was responsible for an attack that killed 12 children and adolescents on July 27 in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights area. and annexed by Israel. Hezbollah denied any involvement and vowed to avenge the death of its military chief.

Coffin of slain top commander Fuad Shukr during his funeral ceremony in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Photo:AFP

Ibrahim Aqil

Ibrahim Aqil, head of Hezbollah’s feared elite Al Radwan unit – which he founded in 2008 – was killed on September 20 along with 15 other members. of this force in a bombardment against a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The attack killed a total of 55 people, including civilians, according to Lebanese authorities.

Considered a “terrorist” by the US State Department, Aqil was wanted by Washington for his involvement in the bloody anti-American attacks in the Lebanese capital in 1983.

Ibrahim Aqil Photo:Private File

Ali Karake

Ali Karaké, considered number three in Hezbollah’s military command, died in the same bombing that cost the life of Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, a source close to Hezbollah announced.

Commander of the front against Israel in southern Lebanon, Karaké survived an Israeli attack that targeted him on September 23.

Ibrahim Kobeisi

Ibrahim Kobeisi was killed on September 24 in an Israeli attack on the southern outskirts of Beirut.

According to the Israeli military, Kobeisi – who commanded several units, including a division in charge of precision-guided missiles – was targeted along with other commanders of Hezbollah’s rocket and missile force.

Ibrahim Kobeisi joined the movement in 1982 and held several military positions, including head of the Badr unit, responsible for one of Hezbollah’s three areas of operations in southern Lebanon, according to the Islamist group.

Smoke clouds during an Israeli airstrike in the Haboush area of ​​southern Lebanon. Photo:AFP

Mohamed Srur

Mohamed Srur, commander of Hezbollah’s drone unit, was killed on September 26 in an Israeli bombing in the southern suburbs of Beirut, announced Israel and the Lebanese Shiite movement.

Srur was born in 1973 in the southern Lebanese city of Aita al Shaab, according to Hezbollah.

A source close to the formation indicated that the mathematician was part of the movement’s senior leaders sent to Yemen to train the Houthi rebels, a militia that is also supported by Iran.

Srur was targeted by fighter jets, according to the Israeli military, in a bombing raid that Lebanese authorities said killed two people and wounded fifteen others.

Wissam Tawil

Wisam Tawil, a commander of the elite Al Radwan unit, was killed in an Israeli attack on his vehicle in southern Lebanon in January.

Two of the three commanders of the southern Lebanese sectors were also killed: Mohamed Naser and Taleb Abdullah.