The owners of the corrido no longer wear cowboy boots or hats. Now they wear caps and sports shoes. In the new panorama of regional Mexican music, a name has begun to resonate with force: Featherweight. The songs of Hassan Kabande Laija (Zapopan, Jalisco, 23 years old) have occupied the top spots on Spotify in Mexico and have found a place on the global charts, surpassing artists of the stature of Puerto Rican Bad Bunny. “We have arrived to stay”, says the singer in an interview by video call with EL PAÍS, where he talks about his evolution, his sudden success and the controversies over the references to violence and drug trafficking in some of the songs of he. “We are putting the name of Mexico on high.”

It is non-stop season for the musician: new collaborations, concerts and trips, lots of trips. He is at the Mexico City airport, heading to the United States. “[Han sido semanas] crazy, very crazy Everything has been very fast. A difficult process, but in the end we had the goal and objective of achieving success, and that is what we have worked for. We don’t stop”, says Kabande Laija.

The boy with a Palestinian name, born in Zapopan and with a family in Culiacán (Sinaloa), was almost unknown on the music scene until a year and a half ago. the belicon, a fast corrido, with a strong strumming guitar rhythm and bellicose lyrics composed by his cousin, Roberto Laija, put the Featherweight name on the charts. At the time of this publication, the theme has more than 160 million views on YouTube.

He is still young and is aware of it: “Day by day I am learning many things and that motivates me for tomorrow to be seen as a good artist, not as a bad influence.” Kabande Laija sees the current situation with good eyes. “I think it is a golden age that Mexico is giving away in terms of urban talent, and I think we are all from the same litter. […] I feel happy, because I feel that I still have my whole career ahead of me”, he affirms.

Young people and networks: the owners of the corrido are under 30

The corrido genre has found a renewal through young Mexican urban artists. With less than 25 years of age, musicians like Featherweight himself, Natanael Cano or Junior H have taken the genre to the top of Spotify —the most used platform for listening to music—: eight of the top 10 songs on the list. “We don’t stop, we don’t let go of the pedal. I am very grateful to all the people, especially because it is for the people that we are breaking stigmas, breaking records and putting the name of Mexico on high”, he affirms.

The so-called corrido lying down —a subgenre born from the album Lying corridos, by Natanael Cano— is drawn as the new path of reference for these musicians. The historian specialized in music from CIESAS, Luis Omar Montoya, explains that unlike the traditional genre —based on the rhythms of the waltz and polka—, the variant makes use of rap and reggaeton. “What the corrido does is adapt to the ubiquitous cultural discourse of reggaeton in order to survive and occupy the spaces that were taken from it. He reinvents himself and fights against these youthful rhythms ”, he assures.

The singers: Featherweight (right) and Raúl Vega. OFFICIAL FEATHERWEIGHT

Networking has been one of the keys to Featherweight’s success. “I think it has had a lot to do with TikTok [la red social con más presencia de la generación Z] and Instagram. It is essential to understand the numbers we are having at the moment”, he explains. He says he has never paid for a network campaign or made up stories like “other artists” looking to get an audience. “I am like that, naturally. I’m a human being. I’m wrong sometimes. Many times I say many things that, clearly, it never occurred to me to say. It is part of the process, it is part of normalizing as a person, as an artist, ”she points out.

Letters, controversies and controversies

Featherweight got its name from the feather used for smoking, the pipe, and the slim build. The project —as the singer likes to qualify— has two composers, Roberto Laija and Kabalde himself: the first is in charge of the corridos belligerents and of the most festive themes; the second, of the lyrics about women and heartbreak. “Since I was a child I always had a diary where I wrote what I felt. It’s like my therapy. When I write, I release my feelings and many things. I try to convey it with the best possible vibe”, she assures.

The lyrics of Peso Pluma, like those of the corrido lying down, have been the focus of criticism due to the constant references to violence and drug trafficking. In the case of the singer, the controversy went further during his concert on the anniversary of Culiacán last October, where a giant image of El Chapo was projected while he sang Always pending. The musician has defended in his interviews that his team was not in charge of that projection. “They tried to smear me there,” he said in an interview with businessman Pepe Garza.

The corrido genre has been linked to controversy in its variants, including the narcocorrido, with which it shares some characteristics. Montoya explains that the corrido lying down “describes moments that exalt hedonism, pleasure, drug use and experiences with women.” “In this sense, it is very similar in terms of theme to reggaeton because of the sexual issue,” she specifies. The historian makes the difference with the narcocorrido in that it tells a story, and not a specific moment.

Featherweight tries to distance himself from the controversy that arises around his repertoire. “What we do is music, we want to share good vibes, we don’t want to influence anyone, we don’t want them to do bad things. We simply want them to put the song in the car, have a drink, have a rooster and enjoy the song. It is controversial, there will always be and I think we are used to it ”, she concludes.

Kabande Laija grew up listening to corridos. Before climbing to the top of the charts, she listened to other referents of the corrido lying down and the corrido war. “We know that they are fashions. That is why I am globalizing myself more. I am taking care not to stop making music and to get out of my comfort zone”. Featherweight likes to experiment. She collaborated with the German rapper in that genre, with the theme Delivery; and has been introduced to reggaeton with Yng Lvcas in The baby. Topics that have also had support from the public. ”That means that people like my way of singing in different genres and I think that speaks for itself. I can get out of the corrido,” she says.

Leaders in the platforms

At the time of writing this publication, Peso Pluma is the most listened to artist on Spotify in Mexico, followed by Bad Bunny, Junior H and Natanael Cano. His songs —in collaboration with other artists— occupy the top five positions on the Top 50 the platform in the country; and globally, She dances Alone —together with the Eslabón Armado group— has reached second position, only behind Flowersby Miley Cyrus.

Success is not only found on Spotify. The American magazine specialized in the industry, bill boardputs five of his songs among the Hot 100 – the list of 100 most successful singles in the United States -: She dances Alone (at 31), The baby (3. 4), amg (67), At night (76) and PRC (78). “We do what we like to do and thank God it’s going well for us,” he says.

Featherweight during an event in Mexico City, in February 2023. OFFICIAL FEATHERWEIGHT

Kabande Laija notices many artists. From how she dresses, to how she sings. “I take what I like most about each person. But if I had to say one, I think [el rapero canadiense] Drake. It is my maximum ”, she comments without hesitation. He affirms that in the industry there are always trends, but he believes that he can adapt to the changes that may appear: “My career does not necessarily have to be that spontaneous or that fast. That’s why I don’t stop working, because what I love to do is music, it’s my passion”.

