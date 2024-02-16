Emirati businessman Hassan Mohammed bin Al Sheikh passed away, after a career full of giving and struggle. He was one of the pioneers of Dubai’s industrial and commercial renaissance, and he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during the period between 1997 and 2000, after he served as Second Vice President for a long period between 1983. And 1997, and he made his mark among the merchants, handling their affairs for 17 years.

Bus march

Hassan bin Al-Sheikh lived a life full of giving and active contribution to Dubai's economic progress and the business sector, and a number of officials and business leaders mourned him, praising his great role in the Chamber and in many economic sectors. Hassan bin Al-Sheikh founded the “Hassan Bin Al-Sheikh Industries Group (HBAS)” in 1959, in Dubai, which quickly turned into a group of successful industrial companies in various fields, specializing in the paper industry, sanitary consumables, plastic industries, food industries, and even real estate and general trade.

Today, the group is affiliated with a series of factories and companies, the most important of which are “Hassan Bin Al Sheikh Food Industries Factories,” “Hassan Bin Al Sheikh Factory for Paper Industries, Sanitary Consumables, and Plastic,” “Hassan Bin Al Sheikh General Trade Company,” and “Hassan Bin Al Sheikh Real Estate Company.” “The Modern Printing Press and its Library,” and “The Modern Food Company.”

A man of generosity and chivalry

The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar Gargash, said through his account on the “X” platform: “We ask God that the virtuous man Hassan bin Al-Sheikh rest in his vast mercy. I was his colleague on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and I worked with him when he assumed the presidency of the Council, and he captivated me.” With his generosity, chivalry, and nobility of morals.”

For his part, businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor said: “It is with great sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the death of Hassan bin Al Sheikh… this gentle man whose smile never left his face, and no one who lived or knew him remembers him without attesting to his nobility, generosity and chivalry. Contributions to Dubai's renaissance and prosperity. I offer my deepest condolences to his children, Dr. Ahmed Hassan bin Al-Sheikh, Nasser Hassan bin Al-Sheikh, and all members of his honorable family, asking God Almighty to inspire them patience and solace, and to enter him into his spacious paradise. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

For his part, the writer Abdul Ghaffar Hussein said that Hassan bin Al-Sheikh is from the generation who made an effective contribution to the commercial and industrial movement in Dubai, and to the councils of the Chamber of Commerce, and inherited the commercial activity from his father, who was one of the first pioneers in the trade, sale and purchase of land and property in the fifties and sixties of the year. last century.

Lamentations

The two sons of the deceased mourned their father, recalling his exploits and his virtue to them. Businessman Dr. said: Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Sheikh: “How painful it is to be next to the most precious person you love in this universe, and then you are told that his heart has stopped and you no longer hear anything from him?! By God, the eyes will shed tears, the heart will grieve, and we are saddened by his departure.”

He added: “Today, this world bid farewell to our father, Hassan Mohammed bin Al-Sheikh, one of the men and builders of Dubai. I ask God to have mercy on him and raise him to the highest paradise.”

For his part, Nasser bin Hassan Al-Sheikh said: “He passed to the mercy of the Great One with the Mighty Throne, the greatest man I have ever known in my life… my master, my teacher, my mentor, my support, and the crown of my head, whom I always aspired to be, even if only a small part, of the man he was.”

He added: “May God have mercy on my father, Hassan bin Al-Sheikh, with a mercy that fills the heavens and the earth, and forgive him and grant him a place of honor in the company of the prophets and the truthful ones.”