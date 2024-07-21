Khawla Ali (Dubai)

Hassan Abdullah is an example of a diligent student who always strives to achieve advanced positions through participating in community initiatives and several volunteer programs, in addition to his academic excellence. Despite being only 14 years old, his record is full of many achievements and humanitarian initiatives. He received the Knight of Volunteer Work Award for the second time for the highest volunteer participation in the school students category. This award is the first of its kind in the UAE and the Arab world. Despite his limited time and preoccupation with his academic achievement, the path of volunteer work often attracts him and makes him happy when he makes an effort to serve others through the qualitative initiatives he provides.

Hassan Abdullah’s interest in volunteering began at a young age, where he drew for himself a line that reflects his awareness of his responsibilities towards his family and community. The dose of happiness he gets through volunteering motivates him to exert more effort, and he is proud of winning the title and award of the Knight of Volunteer Work, which means a lot to him. He said, “This award is the fruit of volunteer efforts and encourages giving. Anyone who follows the history of the award discovers its role in promoting volunteer work.”

Humanitarian Charity

He believes that volunteering is contributing with voluntary ideas and projects without expecting anything in return. Volunteering is a charitable humanitarian work to help, support and develop society, to ease the burden on governments and achieve cooperation and solidarity among members of society. There are many areas of volunteering, whether religious, moral and social, or health, environmental and humanitarian.

Initiatives

Among the initiatives in which Hassan Abdullah participated are “Our Community’s Health is Our Priority”, in cooperation with the “Thank You for Your Giving” volunteer team and the “Ghayat” volunteer team, which aims to deliver unused and consumable medicines to the relevant authorities to deliver them to those who need them from low-income groups. In addition, he participated in the Rare Diseases Conference with the “Ataa Hamdan” volunteer team, and also contributed to supporting the “Ataa Charity Campaign” of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowments and Endowments in Dubai, and the “Generosity with What is Available” initiative organized by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Educational Charitable Foundation, in addition to the “Geniuses of Giving” initiative organized by the “Geniuses of Giving” volunteer team in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also has his mark in the “Life is Hope for People of Determination” initiative, organized by the “Ataa Hamdan” volunteer team, in cooperation with the Center for Human Feelings, and the “Protectors of Reuse and Recycling” initiative organized by the Friends of the Environment Association in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police, in addition to more than 20 initiatives with the Safety Ambassadors of the Dubai Police and many other initiatives.

Achievements

Hassan Abdullah has achieved many accomplishments in several volunteer competitions, including winning the bronze medal in the Sheikh Sultan Award for Youth Energies in its third session for the year 2023, the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in its 20th session for the year 2022, and third place in the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in its 21st session for the year 2023, and won second place in the Emirates Recycling Award for the Emirates Environment Working Group for the year 2020 and Top 10, for four consecutive years 2020 – 2023.

He was also honored by the Community Development Authority on the International Volunteer Day as one of the best volunteers of the Hamdan Attaa Volunteer Team. He also received the Community Star Shield for prominent figures from the Fakhr Al Watan Volunteer Association.