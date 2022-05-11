Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Split

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht defended her son’s flight in the Bundeswehr helicopter as legal. But there are open questions. News ticker.

Scandal surrounding Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD): Your son flew on vacation with the Bundeswehr helicopter.

(SPD): Your son flew on vacation with the Bundeswehr helicopter. The incident was through a Instagram photo of Lambrecht’s son known from the helicopter.

known from the helicopter. There is criticism from the opposition on Lambrecht’s behavior, members of the traffic light coalition defend her.

on Lambrecht’s behavior, members of the traffic light coalition defend her. This News ticker about the scandal surrounding Lambrecht’s helicopter flight is continuously updated.

Berlin – Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has been the focus for days – since it became known that she let her son fly in the Bundeswehr helicopter to go on vacation with him. New, open questions now arise.

As a reminder: It was April 13, war in Ukraine, state election campaign in Schleswig-Holstein and about 14 degrees on the holiday island of Sylt. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) and her 21-year-old son set off from Berlin with the Bundeswehr helicopter to northern Germany in a government helicopter. Lambrecht wants to pay a visit to the Battalion Electronic Warfare 911 in Stadum. The next day and after an overnight stay in a hotel, the car and bodyguards from the Federal Criminal Police Office set off for the nearby island of Sylt.

Lambrecht lets his son fly in the helicopter: Instagram picture triggers avalanche of criticism

When the details of the trip were published in a report by the Business Insider become known, there is a hail of criticism from the opposition and malicious comments on the Internet about the keyword “helicopter mother”. The 21-year-old Lambrecht son published a photo of himself in the government helicopter on Instagram on April 15, with the comment “Happy Easter”.

The Ministry of Defense defended the trip on Monday (May 9) as lawful: The minister had applied for a flight in a government helicopter and “accepted 100 percent of the costs in accordance with the guideline,” said a spokesman in Berlin. For Lambrecht’s son, 100 percent of the price of a comparable scheduled flight was paid from private funds, as stipulated in the regulations.

Lambrecht lets his son fly in a helicopter: Apparently she hasn’t paid for the flight yet

However, according to a report by picture seems to be different: Accordingly, the minister has not yet paid for the flight. “The cost statement is currently being prepared. This is an administrative process that is expected to take some time. Therefore, no information can currently be given on the amount of the costs incurred,” the newspaper quoted from a response from the ministry. Also that mirror the Ministry did not want to provide any information on the amount of the reimbursement.

Internally, Christine Lambrecht, according to a report by mirror reacted quite defiantly to the irritations surrounding the heli flight. In an internal meeting of the SPD parliamentary group on Tuesday (May 10), she spontaneously took a stand and spoke of a “campaign” against her.

Lambrecht lets his son fly in a helicopter: the minister complains about the campaign against her

The public debate about her is rarely about content, but mostly against her as a person, Lambrecht complained. Sometimes her unsuitable shoes were criticized during a visit to the troops, now a flight. Background: The 56-year-old wore heel protectors during a visit by German soldiers in Mali, although wearing sturdy shoes is mandatory. Several media reported about it.

There was applause for Lambrecht’s statement, he writes mirror and based on the statements of participants. Chancellor Olaf Scholz was not in the room when Lambrecht made statements – but he is said to have put his hand on the shoulder of the Defense Minister beforehand.

Lambrecht lets his son fly in a helicopter: he has been there several times on business trips

the Picture-The newspaper reported that Lambrecht took her son with her on “a total of seven trips abroad” when she was Minister of Justice. Accordingly, the Ministry of Justice confirmed trips to Slovenia, Helsinki, Liechtenstein, Lisbon, Luxembourg, Paris and Prague. The costs were always paid privately. As a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said on request, the flight to Schleswig-Holstein in April was “the only flight taken by a family member” during Lambrecht’s time as head of department there.

Lambrecht lets son fly in a helicopter: Strack-Zimmermann defends Lambrecht

The chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, has defended Lambrecht against criticism. The minister is doing a “committed job,” said the FDP politician on Deutschlandfunk. Strack-Zimmermann: “I’m sure that the minister is aware that that was not clever.” However, the yardstick must be whether she is doing her job well.

The FDP politician said that for top politicians it is part of being under special observation. Nevertheless, one should not turn “every photo into a nightmare”. “Then you drop some cup and then you have the cocoa on your pants and then someone accuses you of having wet your pants.”

Lambrecht lets his son fly in a helicopter: Stegner calls criticism “cheap”

SPD politician Ralf Stegner dismissed the criticism of the defense minister as an election campaign maneuver by the Union. Lambrecht complied with the regulations when taking her son, Stegner said on Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday. The attempt to make a scandal out of it before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia is “cheap” and “very transparent”.

The opposition has nothing else to do “than talk about their fingernails or high heels” instead of what Union Lambrecht left in office, Stegner said. The result of this are planes that are not airworthy and ships that cannot go to sea. Lambrecht must now fix that.

Lambrecht lets his son fly in a helicopter: SPD politician Roth still sees open questions

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Michael Roth, sees a need for clarification on the helicopter flight from Lambrecht (SPD) with her son. “There are still a few open questions, and they will have to be clarified,” said the SPD politician on Wednesday on RTL / ntv “early start”. The ministry and the minister themselves would certainly make their contribution to this. However, demands for resignation are not appropriate: “If someone behaves in accordance with the rules, then that is no reason for resignation.” (smu/afp/dpa)