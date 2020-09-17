Hasidic pilgrims who remain in the neutral zone between the Belarusian and Ukrainian borders, and in spite of everything, do not lose hope of getting to Uman for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, they staged a concert in the forest.

In Ukrainian national costumes, Hasidim sang the national anthem of Ukraine in their own arrangement.

The video was posted by Shimon Briman, noting that “heartbreaking song request of pilgrims to President Zelensky. ”

It should be reminded that more than 1,500 Hasidic Jews who planned to get to Uman gathered on the territory of the regions bordering with Ukraine. Because of this Kiev was forced to introduce additional restrictions on the border with Belarus.

The Israeli government fully supported Ukraine’s decision to close the border for foreigners, including the Hasidim.

675

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter