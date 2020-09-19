The Hasidic pilgrims who were stuck at the Ukrainian-Belarusian checkpoint Novye Yarilovichi – Novaya Guta, who were trying to get to Ukraine, began to celebrate the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah). It is reported by TASS September 18.

The message says that the pilgrims did not manage to cross the checkpoint and their march ended with an ineffectual standing at the barrier of Ukrainian border guards, who blocked the road with equipment and lined up in front of it with a chain with shields.

The pilgrims camped at the border and refused to return home. Traditionally, Hasidim gather in the New Year at the grave of their spiritual mentor, Rebbe Nakhman, which is located in the Ukrainian city of Uman, Cherkasy region.

In early August, Ukraine, at the request of the head of the Israeli government, announced that the arrival of pilgrims to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) in 2020 in the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, will be limited.

On August 28, dozens of pilgrims were denied entry into the country because they could not confirm the purpose of the trip. The representative of the state border service Andrei Demchenko recalled that the entry of foreigners into the country was prohibited, with certain exceptions. Pilgrimage and these restrictions did not fall.

On September 14, when pilgrims began to gather at the border, members of the Belarusian Red Cross gave them a tent with a heat gun for children and distributed blankets and hot tea. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic drove several buses to the neutral lane for an overnight stay. Ukrainian Red Cross officials and representatives of the local diaspora provided the Hasidim with food and blankets.

The pilgrims thanked them and expressed bewilderment that the Israeli government did nothing to help its citizens, who were heading to Uman.

On September 16, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the closure of the Novye Yarylovichi checkpoint on the border with Belarus in the Chernihiv region to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, September 18, the pilgrims began to leave the border area, as on this day the Hasidim celebrate the new year.