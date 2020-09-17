The Hasidic pilgrims, stuck on the border of Belarus and Ukraine, put on wide trousers, embroidered shirts and sang the Ukrainian anthem. This was announced on Thursday, September 17, by Glavred.

The video was published by the head of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee Eduard Dolinsky. Having sung the hymn, the Hasidim chorus said: “Glory to Ukraine! Thank you, Ukraine! Thank you, President Zelensky! “

On the eve, Ukrainian border guards detained a 42-year-old Hasidic pilgrim who was trying to illegally break into the country from Belarus in a swamp.

Since September 14, thousands of Hasidim have gathered on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, who want to get to Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) at the grave of the founder of Bratslav Hasidism, Tsadik Nakhman.

However, Ukraine has closed the border due to the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-August, Uman Mayor Alexander Tsebriy came with a tent and a sleeping bag to the president’s office to draw attention to the problem of the arrival of pilgrims. According to Tsebriy, the vast majority of Uman residents oppose the Hasidic visit, since Israel is in the red zone due to the pandemic.