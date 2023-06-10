The Salentini, also first in the regular season, win 1-0 thanks to the goal at the end of overtime
Lecce are champions of Italy Primavera. Coppitelli’s boys won the final at the Mapei Stadium beating Fiorentina in extra time. In the first ninety minutes no one had managed to score and in the 121st minute, when the Scudetto seemed destined to be awarded on penalties, Hasic’s goal arrived following developments from a corner that mocked the Viola.
Third title
The Giallorossi, first in the regular season with 65 points and with the best defense of the tournament and capable of eliminating Sassuolo (2-1) in the Final Stage, thus put their third trophy on the bulletin board after the two consecutive successes in 2003 and 2004.
