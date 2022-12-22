Breakthrough in the case of Hasib Omerovic, the 36-year-old deaf-mute from Primavalle who fell from the window of his home during a police check in his home: one of the officers who intervened that day, Andrea Pellegrini, was placed under house arrest following allegations of torture and ideological forgery by a public official in public deeds.

Four notices of guarantee have also been notified: misdirection is also among the disputed crimes. According to the indictment of the Rome prosecutor Pellegrini “with abuse of powers and in violation of the function, in the course of the activity aimed at identifying” Hasib Omerovic with “the performance of multiple and serious acts of violence and threat caused” to the deaf-mute man “a verifiable psychic trauma, by virtue of which he fell into the void after having climbed over the sill of the bedroom window in an attempt to flee to escape the violent and threatening conduct in progress towards him”.

After entering the house, according to what was reconstructed by the investigators, he would have hit Omerovic “immediately and for no apparent reason” with two slaps, telling him: “Never again do those things, take pictures of that little girl ”.

He also allegedly pointed a kitchen knife at him. The reconstruction in the accusations against him continues with what happened in the bedroom: “After having torn a wire from a fan, he used it to tie Omerovic’s wrists brandishing the kitchen knife once again at the man’s address previously used, threatening him, shouting the following phrase at his address ‘if you do it again, I’ll stick it in your c…’”.

At that point the man threw himself from the window, located eight meters above the ground: he allegedly did so “because of the serious conduct committed against him by agent Pellegrini”. “Conducts – continues the investigating judge – which evidently traumatized and terrified him to such an extent as to induce him to find in some way, in a state of severe upheaval of moral freedom and self-determination, an escape route (or in any case a shelter) from window, in order to escape the situation of subjection due to the multiple and repeated violence and threats he was suffering and which he probably feared he would have to continue to suffer and for which he did not understand the reasons”.

The investigators judged the identification intervention perpetrated by the agents to be legitimate following some reports of harassment against the 36-year-old, but they criticized the aggressive methods.

