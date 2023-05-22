Player was the victim of racism during a Spanish league game; exchange of messages took place publicly

Vinicius JuniorVini Jr., Brazilian player of Real Madrid, responded to the pronouncement of the President of La Liga, 1st division of the Spanish football league, Javier Tebas Medrano. The Brazilian was the victim of racism by the fans of the Valencia, which during this Sunday’s game (May 21, 2023) called him “monkey” at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.

“Once again, instead of criticizing racists, the president of La Liga appears on social media to attack me”. The sportsman said he doesn’t want to talk about racism, but actions and punishments for those responsible. Finally, Vinicius reiterated: “Omit it only makes you equal to racists”.

Vini Jr.’s response came after a post by Medrano. “Before you criticize and insult LaLigayou need to inform yourself well Vinicius Junior, Medrano said by rebutting the athlete’s previous criticism, which he spoke hours before “the competition thinks it’s normal” episodes of racism suffered by Brazilians.

In Japan, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sympathized with the soccer player. PT said that “it is not fair that a poor boy, who won in life” it is “offended at every stadium” let him play. The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoand the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, also spoke about the case.