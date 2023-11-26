Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

“Hashim”, owned by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and led by Nokhatha Hassan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, was crowned champion of the Sheikh Zayed Sailing Festival, organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al. Nahyan, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors.

“Marwah” came in second place, owned by Mana Ahmed Al Shamsi, and driven by Nokhatha Ahmed Saleh Al Hammadi, and third place came in “Toofan,” owned by Hamad Rashid Al Rumaithi, and driven by Nokhatha Ahmed Ismail Al Marzouqi.

The race, which witnessed the participation of 50 boats, started from high on Lulu Island, for a distance of 7 nautical miles, towards the finish line in front of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club on the capital’s Corniche. The race was characterized by the high speed of the boats, and the great enthusiasm of the sailors and captains on board, so that the event turned into a great celebration on the boats. , making its way over the water, and the crowds that followed it from the Corniche.

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club participates in many activities held within the activities of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, including heritage races, and a number of their categories, which receive great response from sailors, boat owners, and owners of traditional sailing boats and ships.

The first three place winners were crowned by Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Head of the Heritage Racing Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, and Nasser Al Dhaheri, Head of the Club’s Modern Sports Department.

For his part, Khalifa Al Rumaithi stressed that the heritage races organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, as part of the activities and events of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, are among the most important and prominent races organized by the club every season, because of their important role in supporting efforts aimed at preserving heritage and its value. It is great in enhancing national identity and transmitting the authentic Emirati maritime heritage to generations in all its details.

He added: We were pleased with the large participation of the boats in the Sheikh Zayed Al Bwanish Festival race, which, along with the enthusiasm of the sailors and boatmen, created a wonderful heritage epic that pleased everyone, noting that the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club is proud to organize heritage races on all national occasions and various state celebrations.

He said: We thank all the participants for their cooperation with the race organizing committee, from the opening of registration until all the boats reached the finish line, and for their full commitment to the regulations governing the race, which had a tangible impact on the success achieved by the race in both the technical and organizational aspects.