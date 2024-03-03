Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The ship “Hashim”, owned by Al Noukhatha, Mohammed Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, won the title of the “ADNOC” sailing ship race, 22-foot class, the “third round” for this category, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, as part of the program of heritage and traditional races during the season.

“Sultan Al Khair” came in second place, owned by Adel Farouk Abdullah Taher Al Hammadi, and led by Al Nokhadha Ali Nasser Ahmed Al Himairi, and “Abu Dhabi” affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, led by Al Nokhadha Ahmed Ismail Ahmed Al Marzouqi, came in third place.

Fourth place went to “Badran,” owned by Mohammed Tariq Mohammed Al Marzouqi, and led by Al Noukhatha Abdulaziz Tariq Mohammed Al Marzouqi, and fifth place went to “Zelzal,” owned by Al Noukhatha Abdullah Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi.

69 loaders participated in the race, and it started from Pearl Island for a distance of 7 nautical miles, towards the finish line in front of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, at the breakwater, on the capital’s Corniche, where the winners of the first three places were crowned.

The race was characterized by great enthusiasm for the young sailors, who competed in a high spirit in order to win and demonstrate their technical abilities, with the hope of moving on to participate in higher category races.

The winners were crowned by Salem Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Saeed Al Muhairi, Director of the Specific Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Head of the Club’s Heritage Sports Department, and Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy Department.

Salem Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised the large participation of bearings in the ADNOC race, which reached 69 bearings, pointing out that this number of bearings represents a new shift in sailing bearing races for this category, with the increasing number of participants.

He said: The ideal atmosphere that surrounded the race gave the sailors the opportunity to provide the best performance, and this was evident in the speed with which the race was distinguished, and the high skills demonstrated by the captains and sailors in managing their bearings, in order to reach the finish line first, and this is what painted a heritage picture that the audience watched from above. the beach.

He added: Supporting the wise leadership for heritage races enhances efforts to preserve the Emirati maritime heritage in general, and heritage races in particular, and the cooperation of many major parties in this aspect, including ADNOC, contributes to carrying out its societal role, which it provides by sponsoring the race.