Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director General of the Department of Information in Dubai, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, offered condolences on the death of Issa Saleh Al Gurg, to the Their visit to the home of the deceased in the Satwa area in Dubai.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Saeed also offered condolences. Al Raqbani, Special Adviser to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah. The mourners expressed their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bless him with his vast mercy, dwell in his vast gardens, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.