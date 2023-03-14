His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, yesterday inaugurated the activities of the 19th session of the Dubai International Exhibition and Conference for Relief and Development (DIHAD), which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Until March 15th at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The DIHAD 2023 exhibition and conference focuses on the topics of “energy, aid and ways to benefit from available resources”, as it brings together international non-governmental organizations, United Nations bodies, charitable, educational and academic institutions and government agencies, in addition to relief aid suppliers and construction agencies from the private sector, with the aim of meeting the needs of societies and countries. Affected by crises and natural disasters, confirming the leadership of the UAE in this field and its endeavor to play an influential role in stimulating international efforts in the field of humanitarian and volunteer work.

It is expected that the exhibition and conference will attract, within three days, about 8,200 participants and visitors from 110 countries, while about 830 organizations, charities and foundations working in humanitarian affairs will participate in it, while the conference will include 50 speakers from elite specialists in the field of humanitarian work worldwide. The conference program discusses vital issues in the field of energy and aid through six main sessions, in addition to 16 innovative workshops that provide training and discuss many important opinions and solutions.

In the opening speech, the Minister of State, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, praised the great efforts and initiatives made by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent, “Mother of the Nation”, praising her contributions Her Highness, as a pioneer of humanitarian work in the UAE and abroad. For his part, the Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, said: “The DIHAD exhibition and conference was held with the aim of shedding light on the issue of energy, international aid and relief, as it discusses the conditions of supply chains and logistics in the humanitarian context, and the challenges facing these issues.” Within the conference sessions and research on how to benefit from the available resources at all levels, in a way that contributes to finding and providing the necessary alternative solutions. For his part, the President of the DIHAD Foundation for Sustainable Humanitarian Works, CEO of the DIHAD Exhibition and Conference, Ambassador of the Mediterranean Parliament in the GCC countries, and President of Index Holding, Dr. Improving international cooperation for the development of the economy and the promotion of sustainable livelihoods.

In turn, Gerhard Bottmann-Kramer, CEO of DIHAD Foundation for Sustainable Humanitarian Action, said: “We are meeting with the aim of focusing on vital facts and figures related to the energy and aid sectors, and the reasons why energy is an essential prerequisite in our common tasks related to (livelihoods and saving lives), as we work hard.” To achieve the goals of sustainable development, as we review the challenges that stand in the way of standards, common principles and field operations.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, delivered a speech in which he said: “Our humanitarian and moral obligations towards the victims of disasters put us in the face of great challenges and responsibilities to end the suffering of humanity. Therefore, we value the topics raised in DIHAD 2023, and we highly appreciate the opportunity to discuss basic issues related to energy and aid and how to benefit from the available resources. For his part, the Director General of the Department of Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations at the European Commission, Michael Koehler, explained that “about 103 million people are living today in a state of displacement. While the year 2023 will record another record in the volume of humanitarian needs, with about 339 million people in need of protection and aid, and according to estimates by the United Nations, there is a need for aid estimated at $51.5 billion to meet the needs of 230 million people. The Director of Coordination at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Ramesh Rajasingham, delivered a speech on behalf of the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, in which he praised the efforts of the UAE in supporting humanitarian services and its contribution of more than one billion dollars over the past three years. .

The event focuses in its current session on the issues of energy and aid.