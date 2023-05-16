His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Corporation, inaugurated today (Tuesday) the 29th edition of the International Digital Media and Satellite Communications Exhibition (CABSAT) 2023, and the inaugural session of the “Integrity Middle East” exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Center.

After the opening, His Highness toured the pavilions of the two exhibitions, where he visited the pavilions of a number of participating countries, including: Bavaria, France, Britain and Northern Ireland.

The organization of the two international exhibitions in Dubai is an affirmation of its pivotal role in developing the media sector and shaping its future, with its advanced components and capabilities that contribute to supporting the sector.

His Highness was briefed on the highlights of the two exhibitions, which will last for 3 days, in the fields of content industry, production, broadcasting, distribution, communications and satellite management, space technology, and the visual and audio media sector in the region, with the participation of elite leaders of the sector from around the world.



Global participation

CABSAT 2023 witnesses the participation of more than 340 exhibitors from more than 120 countries, as it provides them with an ideal platform to showcase the latest products and solutions and establish partnerships to develop their business projects in the region, while the inaugural edition of “Integrity Middle East” 2023 is a new milestone for learning. And communication, with the participation of a group of officials from the sectors of professional audiovisual technologies, media and space technology.

During the CABSAT exhibition, the latest technologies that play a role in advancing the growth of the media production sector, remote production, editing, montage, and film distribution channels will be highlighted, as well as dual virtual reality cameras, dimensional technology, artificial intelligence uses, and others. CABSAT is hosting a virtual production studio, in partnership with PIXOJAM, to provide tips and advice on best practices for filmmakers looking to work in virtual environments. The exhibition is witnessing the return of “Capsat TV”, also managed by PIXOJAM, which will be broadcast live on all social media platforms and digital screens in the exhibition.

conferences

On the sidelines of the “Integrity Middle East” exhibition, a number of conferences will be held, including: “Integrity Middle East Summit”, “SatExpo Summit” and “NextGen Content”, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the latest trends and technologies in the audiovisual and media technology sector, with the participation of Representatives of this sector from different countries of the world.

The list of speakers at these conferences includes a number of prominent international officials and experts from Warner Bros, Discovery, CNBC Arabia, Arab Telemedia Group, Dubai Studio City, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Dubai Film and Television Commission, and the Arab States Broadcasting Union, where the sessions deal with important dialogues about The adoption of virtual studios, Arabic entertainment content, technology in production companies, broadcast TV news, and the growth of culinary reality TV shows in the region.

The “Sat Expo Summit” attracts many regional and international experts in the satellite and space technology sector, with the wide participation of the most famous organizations, including the Global VSAT Forum, “Arabsat”, Integrasys, Intelsat, Quika (Talia) Limited, QuadSat, and ST Engineering. IDirect, SES, Gilat, and others. The summit will witness important discussions through sessions and dialogues on topics including satellites and quasi-satellites at high altitudes, satellite communications, digital cloud in orbit and delivery of remote events, development of entry point designs, digital learning, hybrid learning and pioneering experience in building a digital campus , immersive sound studios, the growing status of digital sports, and the adoption of audiovisual media technologies in various social media and media, which rely on the Internet of Things in the process of smart building.

Trixie Lohmermand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Center, said: “Dubai World Trade Center welcomes visitors to the 29th edition of CABSAT 2023 and the inaugural edition of Integrity Middle East, which attract a group of prominent experts and officials from various sectors to highlight the latest technologies. As the organizer of CABSAT, DWTC continues to provide a leading business platform for the media, entertainment and satellite sectors to support their development and enhance their growth prospects.”

Lohmermand added: “The launch of the “Integrity Middle East” exhibition this year will contribute to providing new market opportunities for providers of professional audiovisual solutions and media technologies and those wishing to purchase them. We affirm our keenness to attract the most important players from various sectors and provide a space to showcase innovative solutions and enable cooperation and build partnerships. We look forward to the new opportunities that will be provided by the activities of the two exhibitions this year to enhance economic expansion and provide job opportunities, which will reflect positively on various sectors.”

The inaugural edition of Integrity Middle East allows visitors to explore the professional audiovisual technology sector through interactive features that include a 3D digital experience on a 100 square meter LED digital wall, as well as an interaction experience with a 90 square meter screen, both developed by Absen. The leading global provider of digital display solutions. The exhibition also includes an interactive learning area, an experimental conference arena, a smart home simulator, digital signage and education technologies, command and control rooms, and live event solutions.