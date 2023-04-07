Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, today honored the winners of the “Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award” in its tenth session, under The slogan “This is what Zayed loved” comes within the framework of the Foundation’s vision and strategy to consolidate the sustainability of humanitarian work in the UAE, and in appreciation of the national and humanitarian efforts that highlight the values ​​of benevolence, giving and tolerance in the Emirati and Arab society.

His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, with the golden fingerprint, honored Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, for her role and creative contributions in enriching cultural life in general, and in the field of women and children’s culture. Especially, and for her great support for women and her keenness to elevate the status of Emirati women.

The honoring included His Excellency Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, First Vice President of the Federal National Council, with the exceptional footprint in appreciation of his influential role in the field of national work, his career full of achievements and his contributions in the fields of development.

Sustainability of humanitarian action

At the outset of the honoring ceremony, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, member of the Federal National Council, Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, delivered a speech in which he emphasized that the Watani Al Emarat Award has established throughout its ten sessions its sustainability, continuity and strategy in the institutionalization of humanitarian work, indicating that the sustainability of humanitarian work determines the value of work. And the depth of its impact on society, and its originality in the embodiment of the system of values ​​on which it was based.

Al-Falasi said: “The Watani Al-Emarat Award for Humanitarian Work has sought and continues to, in each of its sessions, to consolidate and strengthen the commandments, wisdom and philosophy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, which are entrenched over time and constitute a beacon for renaissance and sustainable development. And civilizational transformation in various fields, and through it society increases cohesion, cohesion, solidarity, coexistence, tolerance, security and peace.

He concluded by saying: “The upgrading of humanitarian work is the upgrading of our existence, the upgrading of our values, our civilization and our humanity. It is enough for us to be proud that we are in a country that is firmly committed to upgrading people and has made humanitarian work a sustainable approach, to set an example in providing the necessary ingredients to reach a better future.”

Winning prints

The winners of the awards of the current session were honored according to their various fingerprints that contributed to the promotion of humanitarian work and the consolidation of participatory community effectiveness. These included: “A fingerprint of culture”, won by Princess Nujud bint Hathloul bin Abdulaziz, while “Imprint of Hope” won: each from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, And the Dubai Health Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the “Fingerprint of Science” award went to Dubai Police Protection Schools, and the “Fingerprint of Creativity” to the Emirates Foundation for School Education, and the “Fingerprint of Society” to Dubai Municipality, and the “Fingerprint of Tolerance” was crowned by the Center Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for Civilization Communication, and won the “Imprint of a Homeland” by Captain Issa Ahmed Khurshid Muhammad Al-Mutawa, while the “Sports Imprint” was the share of the Imsak Foundation.

With the conclusion of its tenth session, the “Watani Al Emarat Award for Humanitarian Work” embodied the vision of the wise leadership in setting up an institutional framework for humanitarian work, community participation, and stimulating creative energies to innovate projects and mechanisms for humanitarian work that enhance cohesion and cohesion in Emirati society, and build a system of appreciation for personalities from society. Emiratis who have contributed and are contributing to the consolidation of national values ​​through their noble imprints, which reflect a solid Emirati identity, as well as the noble Emirati societal values ​​and ideals, and their clear imprints in charitable and humanitarian work.