POLICE intercepted drug-loaded boats carrying 510kg worth of hash in the waters near Marbella.

Guardia Civil and National Police launched a joint operation to target drug traffickers working between the coasts of Ceuta and Morocco to the Costa del Sol.

Cops successfully stopped the crooks at Guadalmina beach and found 510 kilogrammes of hashish hidden inside fuel cans.

The boat was initially spotted by Guardia Civil officers as it left the port of Ceuta and later it was sighted again off the coast of Marbella by National Police officers.

As police approached the craft on the Guadalmina beach the crew of the boat fled in a vehicle along with other members of the organization who were waiting for them.

On the abandoned boat officers discovered fuel containers that weighed more than normal and, after a closer inspection, found they contained packages of hashish – a total of 510 kilogrammes distributed in 17 cans.

After further investigations police arrested three Spanish men – aged 32, 38 and 42 – in San Pedro de Alcántara on March 10 for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organization.

READ MORE:

VIDEO: Police bust gang who smuggled drugs into Spain on speedboats