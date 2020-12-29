While Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhüttl is currently in quarantine and thus missed the game on Tuesday evening, the Premier League has a new record of new corona cases.
Ralph Hasenhüttl is now the third coach from the Premier League to miss at least one game of his team in connection with the corona virus. So Southampton FC will have to do without him against West Ham United on Tuesday evening. Their coach, David Moyes, and Scott Parker from Fulham FC were the two other incidents so far.
The Saints communicated this message to the fans a few hours before kick-off. Hasenhüttl, who has been in office for two years now, has temporarily gone into quarantine because a person from his household had received a positive test. As a precaution, he is separated from the team and his coaching staff. Nevertheless, contact with his assistants should be possible during the game, presumably then phone calls or short messages are exchanged.
Even if some fans have been allowed to be in the stadiums directly on site in English football for a few weeks, the corona situation in England is far from relaxed. For example, the match between Manchester City and Everton FC on Monday had to be postponed because the Citizens received “some positive results” back, according to the club’s announcement. Those affected are now also in isolation and quarantine.
It also fits that the league has recently set a new negative record. 18 new Covid 19 cases were found within the Premier League. That can be seen from the weekly test balance, according to the league association (via Sport1). According to the British telegraph I am currently considering whether to discuss a two-week break in gaming. Football could take a short break in January to relieve all teams again and to minimize further corona cases. The problem: If even a small break is taken, the game plan not only shifts further, but becomes even tighter than it already was.
In the Bundesliga it has been comparatively quiet recently when it comes to new positive tests. What is related to the short Christmas break, on the one hand, could be confirmed these days. Before all teams return to training, the first one or two series of tests are due. If operation can be resumed, the meanwhile normal and accustomed test process continues.
