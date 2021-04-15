I.In the struggle between Markus Söder and Armin Laschet for the candidacy for chancellor, which escalated into an “open battle” (Peter Ramsauer) between the sister parties, it is no longer just a question of who can make the more convincing arguments. The outcome now also depends on who has the greater will to persevere and the better nerves. Because Laschet and Söder are alike in not throwing the gun in the towel too quickly, it is particularly important how united the troops behind them are.

Haseloff withdraws

Söder has an advantage here. While the CSU unconditionally follows its chairman – at least to the outside world – the first loophole appears in the front of the CDU: Reiner Haseloff moves away in the direction of Söder. Because of the situation in Saxony-Anhalt, Haseloff’s re-election could actually depend on “fractions of percentages” and the national trend.

However, few in the CDU expect Laschet to get out of the survey low in no time at all. Söder will see Haseloff’s twitching as a sign that he only has to postpone the grueling poker game for the candidacy for chancellor as long as possible – in the hope that the CDU grandees, who had just sworn allegiance to Laschet, would then fall over like dominoes. Because nothing strains the nerves of politicians like bad poll numbers and the prospect of losing power. And it is not only the CDU that is currently ensuring that the shares of the CDU crash.