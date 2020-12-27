DESSAU-ROSSLAU (dpa-AFX) – Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff learned of the premature start of the corona vaccinations on Saturday in his state via SMS from Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (both CDU). At the official vaccination start in Saxony-Anhalt in a nursing home in Dessau-Roßlau, Haseloff said on Sunday afternoon: “Here is the start. I can only take note of that. On the other hand, it is about vaccinating as quickly as possible in Saxony -Stop. ” And: “I found out about it from the Federal Minister via SMS and was just as surprised as he was. But I can only explain it this way that the pressure has built up there to get started as quickly as possible.”

In a senior citizen center in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, the first residents and employees were immunized on Saturday, above all 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla. Those responsible in the Harz district and the home manager did not want to lose any time in view of the dramatic situation. 40 of the 59 residents and 10 of around 40 employees had themselves vaccinated. “Everyone is fine,” said the operator of the facility, Tobias Krüger, on Sunday morning.

Haseloff visited the Martha-Haus Seniorenresidenz GmbH with 68 residents on Sunday together with Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister of Social Affairs, Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD). According to managing director Axel Peiler, only two residents did not want to be vaccinated. The willingness of the staff is significantly lower.

“Now it’s up to everyone to take part,” Haseloff appealed to the citizens. He emphasized: “We need a high level of acceptance. Only if we can vaccinate large parts of the population in the next few weeks and months will we use the medical options to suppress the relevant infections and fight the pandemic.” Sufficient vaccine is also necessary./dh/DP/zb