In the fight against the spread of highly contagious mutations of the corona virus, Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) is calling for a quick test at the German borders. “We need rapid tests at the borders,” said Haseloff in an interview with the “Tagesspiegel”.

For example, at the East German borders you can share it with Poles and Czechs. “We have hundreds of thousands of commuters in Germany – from one risk area to another. We are not an island, the borders will not be closed, otherwise our homes and hospitals would no longer be functional ”, emphasized Haseloff.

“We have a lot of welcome workers from our eastern partner countries working in the factories and homes. In addition to strict hygiene concepts in the workplaces, we urgently need a test obligation when commuting from risk areas.”

As an emergency measure, entry stops for travelers from areas where the mutations have spread particularly strongly have also been in effect since Saturday, which means that with a few exceptions and German citizens or citizens with a right of residence in Germany, travelers from Great Britain, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa may not be transported to Germany. This applies to planes, ships, trains and buses.

The measure is intended to help stabilize the recently solidifying trend of falling infection numbers.

With the possible loosening of the lockdown after February 14, Haseloff believes that not only schools and day-care centers but also hairdressers should quickly open again. “We have to make sure that many indispensable services become possible again, also in the interests of the people who work there,” said Haseloff.

Hairdressers and holiday apartments open

“So we can’t keep hairdressing salons closed forever, for example, it’s also about hairdressers in old people’s homes,” said the CDU politician. The problem is, however, if you start with a body-oriented service occupation and leave others outside, you immediately get into “legally difficult waters”.

With a view to traveling and vacations at Easter, Haseloff advocated a tiered model. “If we keep reducing the incidence, we can think about making accommodation available. First in holiday apartments where there is no concentration of people, then again in hotels, ”emphasized the 66-year-old. “If the current development continues, that is conceivable.” However, the problem of accommodation must be discussed across Germany in order to avoid displacement effects.

The role of Friedrich Merz

With a view to the situation of the CDU after the election of Armin Laschet as the new chairman, Haseloff called for a prominent role for Friedrich Merz in future planning. “Friedrich Merz stands for a basic pillar that has always belonged to the CDU. Regarding regulatory and economic policy, ”said Haseloff. “This component has to play a stronger role again.”

He did not have to decide whether Merz should be offered a ministerial office if the Union won an election. “But of course we will also need Friedrich Merz in the future.”

He covers “one of the founding myths of the CDU, a social market economy with a sense of proportion. And that is why we are now working together with the Presidium and the Federal Chairman to get him involved, ”said Haseloff, who is a member of the CDU Presidium. After his defeat by Armin Laschet in the election of the new CDU chairman, Merz failed in his attempt to become Federal Minister of Economics. Laschet has so far left the specific integration open.

When asked about the fact that for many people Laschet is now the born candidate for chancellor of the Union, Haseloff said: “Of course, the CDU always wants to put forward the candidate for chancellor. But that has to be coordinated calmly between the CDU and CSU. ”One thing is certain:“ The majority of the Chancellor is elected in the West, but he also needs the votes in the East. ”Edmund Stoiber would have become Chancellor in 2002 in the West. “But in the east he had significantly lower percentages and Gerhard Schröder remained Chancellor. That is why our votes are always very much the tip of the scales. ”The alternative to Laschet would be a candidacy from CSU boss Markus Söder.