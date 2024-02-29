Hasek said that he understands Russian hockey players because they are not allowed to participate in tournaments

Olympic champion, two-time Stanley Cup winner Dominik Hasek expressed understanding of the position of Russian hockey players due to exclusion from international tournaments. His words lead Sport.cz.

“I can imagine that if I were 18 or 20 years old and I wanted to play hockey, I wanted to show results against the best guys from other countries, but they wouldn’t give me that,” Hasek said. Thus, he responded to a letter from the players of the Russian youth team to the International Hockey Federation (IIHF) with a request to allow them to participate in matches.

Earlier, the players of the Russian youth team turned to the IIHF for an explanation of the reasons why the team had already missed three world championships. On February 13, the IIHF extended the suspension of the Russian and Belarus national teams for the 2024/2025 season.

Since February 2022, Hasek has been actively advocating sanctions against Russian athletes. He called on NHL executives to resign because of their position on Russia. The Czech also refused to consider the NHL All-Star Game a holiday and called the participation of Russian hockey players in it disgusting advertising.