Hasbro wants to expand its barriers within Mexico, after announcing a millionaire investment with which it plans to open an amusement park in our country, to be able to compete against the only participant in the field, which is currently Six Flags.

The intention to build an amusement park in Mexico comes from the investment fund to which Hasbro belongswhich has the capacity to license this type of attraction with the franchises owned by the toy producer.

Matt Proulx, Vice President of Entertainment at Hasbro Inc.explained that this new project will be located in Interlomas in the State of Mexico and will have up to 24 different attractions based on different franchises such as Monopoly, Transformers, My Little Pony, Nerfamong other:

“We are licensing our brands for use within this facility. Our goal, through this agreement, is to support Hasbro City. So we have a dedicated team of location-based entertainment professionals working on the planning, operations and marketing of the overall facility.”

Hasbro will use its franchises to generate attractions | Source: Hasbro

According to the project of this amusement park, the park will have an area of ​​9,000 square meters and will provide a different experience compared to other amusement and theme parks that exist in Mexico.

What franchises belong to Hasbro

Hasbro City, the next amusement park in Mexico, will feature the brand’s different franchises to create attractions. This company is one of the largest in terms of entertainment in games and toys.

Among the franchises that it has are:

furby

figurine

Marvel Comics (licensed)

G.I. Joe (licensed)

Lite Brite

Mediterranean

Micro Machines

Mr Potato Head

my little Pony

Alien (licensed)

play-doh

Pokemon (licensed)

Star Wars (licensed)

Transformers (licensed)

The Lion King (licensed)

littlest Pet Shop

Elefun and Friends

NERF

Beyblade: Metal Fusion

power Rangers

This large number of franchises in his possession, as well as many others in table games, can make Hasbro City one of the most important and interesting amusement parks in Latin America.

