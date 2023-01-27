Today the sale of toys is something that has been reduced in a certain way by the arrival of telephones, tablets and more devices that replace certain activities with the use of applications. And it seems that this has hit large entities such as Hasbrowho report that they will make a significant cut in staff due to poor Christmas sales.

The company confirmed the news in a press release, revealing that 15% of its workforce will be cut over the next year, roughly 1,000 jobs. Lackluster sales for the holiday season were down as much as 17% year-over-year. Layoffs at the company are scheduled to begin next week.

In a statement, the CEO, Chris Cocks, mentioned the following:

Despite strong growth in Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Hasbro Pulse and our licensing business, our consumer products business underperformed in the fourth quarter against the backdrop of a challenging holiday season. We are focused on implementing transformative changes aimed at substantially reducing costs and increasing our growth rates and profitability. The removal of these positions will affect many loyal Hasbro employees, and we do not undertake this process lightly. However, the changes are necessary to return our business to an industry leading and competitive position and to provide the foundation for future success.

Something that demonstrates the parallelism is that their licensed digital games and applications had an increase of 22%, so little by little the toys are losing distribution.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It seems that this month has seen many layoffs, as Microsoft, Google, Spotify, Ubisoft, among others, have cut staff. And it seems that more companies are going to join this trend.