The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers they are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a new reunion special of the power Rangers originals for a new fight, and now fans have gotten a cool look at what to expect from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always with awesome new key art.

power Rangers is preparing for its 30th anniversary with not only a new season of its latest series, Power Rangers: Cosmic Furybut it will also start with a new special that will reach Netflix and will bring back many of the classic characters from the original saga of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will bring back David Yost’s Billy, Walter E. Jones’ Zack and many more for a new special that will revisit how the original cast has fared since they fought Rita Repulsa all those decades ago. Fans have seen very little of the new project before its release on Netflix next month but Hasbro has released new key art showing the team’s lineup and their big bad. Check out below:

36 days until Morphin Time. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere exclusively on Netflix globally on April 19th! #PowerRangers30 pic.twitter.com/I3SQCJPye1 —POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) March 14, 2023

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is scheduled to premiere in Netflix all over the world the April 19th. It stars David Yost, who played the original Blue Ranger Billy in the first series and more, Walter E. Jones (who played Zack in the first season of Mighty Morphin), Catherine Sutherland (who became the second Pink Ranger, Kat, in the third season), Steve Cardenas (who took the role of the Red Ranger, Rocky, in later seasons of Mighty Morphin), Karan Ashley (who took the role of the Yellow Ranger, Aisha), and Johnny Yong Bosch (who took the role of the Black Ranger, Adam).

Regarding what can be expected from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & AlwaysHasbro promotes the anniversary special of the power Rangers So:

“30 years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team faces a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called upon once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

Via: comic book

Author’s note: I have to say something? We are all thinking about it. There’s someone who should be here and it’s not Amy Jo Johnson. Wow, looks like she started to rain!