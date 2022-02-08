The American toy manufacturer Hasbro performed much better than expected in the last quarter of 2021. The company mainly sold more toys based on TV shows and movies. Hasbro experienced fewer problems in the transport and logistics sector than in previous quarters.

Hasbro is the third-largest toy manufacturer in the world – after the Danish LEGO and the Japanese Bandai Namco, known for Pac-man. The American manufacturer owns brands such as Monopoly, Transformers, Nerf, Dungeons & Dragons, My Little Pony and Peppa Pig. Founded in 1923, Hasbro also operates TV programs and channels, including with Discovery Networks.

Hasbro had a turnover of 6.4 billion dollars (5.6 billion euros) in 2021. That was 17 percent more than in 2020. Profit was $429 million, 93 percent more than in 2020.

Disney license was lost

Since 2014, Hasbro has also been marketing toys of the main characters from the Disney movie Frozen and the other world-famous princesses from Disney’s animated films. The licensing deal it struck with Disney that year was a bestseller for Hasbro. Disney had the year before Frozen released and with the sequel Frozen II the film ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time (in tickets and streaming services).

However, the princess relationship between Hasbro and Disney is coming to an end. In late January, Disney announced that it had sold this license to Mattel. From January next year, stock analysts joked, Barbie (Mattel’s most famous brand) and Anna and Elsa (from Frozen) can play together again.

Mattel can also produce dolls from Disney heroes such as Snow White, Cinderella and Belle (from Beauty and the Beast). Before Hasbro bought the rights in 2014, Mattel already had Disney princesses.

Hasbro does retain the rights to sell toys from Star Wars, also owned by the Disney group. That license contract was recently extended. Hasbro and Disney also signed a deal for toys derived from the Indiana Jones cycle. Commercially interesting: in 2023 the fifth part in the Indiana Jones series should be released.

Hasbro’s share price – down after the news about the Frozendeal – recovered slightly on Monday. Hasbro rose several percent on the US stock exchange Nasdaq.