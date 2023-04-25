Major toy manufacturers Hasbro and mattel have come together in multi-year licensing agreements to create co-branded toys and games for their major theatrical releases this summer. As toy makers raise their ambitions in Hollywood, Hasbro will create games of Monopoly with mark Barbie for a fall 2023 release, while mattel will produce games of ONE with mark transformers which will be released later this year.

and the vehicles Hot Wheels with mark transformers will debut in early 2024. Toymakers have come together in the midst of big theatrical releases this summer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts of Hasbro from Paramount on June 9, 2023, and Barbie of mattel from Warner Bros. on July 21, 2023.

“We are excited to unite some of the most popular brands for the first time. This collaboration introduces world-class IP, celebrates the timeless appeal of these brands, and creates unique gaming opportunities for fans,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vice president of entertainment partnerships at mattelit’s a statement.

The live action movie Barbie will show Margot Robbie playing the role of the iconic fashion doll from mattel. AND Transformers: Rise of the Beaststhe seventh installment of the Paramount Pictures franchise, inspired by the cartoon Beast Wars from the 90s, will present robots that, instead of cars, are machines that turn into animal forms.

So much mattel as Hasbro They will be looking for box office success in theaters this summer to boost merchandise and licensing sales as they pursue product-to-film pipelines for their iconic toy brands. Their joint licensing agreements also come at a time when the broader toy industry is seeking to recover from challenges such as pandemic quarantines and supply chain issues for Chinese-made products that have emerged.

“With the great theatrical releases of the films of transformers and Barbie In the summer of 2023, we are excited to bring new gaming experiences to fans, families, movie lovers and toy lovers around the world,” said Casey Collins, president of licensed consumer products and global business development, in his own statement. Barbie, Hot Wheels, ONE and Monopoly are best-selling brands for toy manufacturers when it comes to dolls, vehicles, and board games, among other complementary business streams.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter