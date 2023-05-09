Blogger Hasbik apologized for wedding drift show after being detained by police in Dagestan

Blogger Khasbulla Magomedov, known as Khasbik, on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) apologized for drifting in Dagestan.

“We decided to hype a little. Black hype is also hype. This won’t happen again. People, we’re sorry. We played a little, I had to answer, ”Hasbik wrote after the arrest. He noted that he was not driving a car.

On May 8, Hasbik and his friends, as part of a wedding procession, staged a drift show on the roadway, for which they were detained by the police and taken to the police station. Protocols on an administrative offense were drawn up against them.

Hasbik gained popularity on social media while promoting his duel with dwarf blogger Abdurozik. The fight never took place. In October 2022, Hasbik signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).