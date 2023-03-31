Hasbeek accused of hypocrisy of users who criticized him for cruelty to a cat

Dagestani blogger Khasbulla Magomedov, known as Khasbik, who was criticized online after posting a video in which he repeatedly hit a cat, has responded to allegations of animal cruelty. In stories on Instagram (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) he turned to subscribers and accused them of hypocrisy.

“Those who do about kosha and so on are reminders. I just read your SMS and look at your pages, what is happening there. You are just some hypocrites, ”Hasbick wrote. The blogger also considered that the subscribers are ready to “gobble up” him for any wrongdoing, although they themselves also make mistakes.

In another video, he stated that he scolds the cat a little when she does not obey. In addition, Hasbeek assured that the cat is his favorite animal.

The video, in which the blogger hit the animal on the head and pulled the ears several times, was published in March. “Let’s go outside, and if you don’t go out, then I will tear you!” he said in the video.

After that, under Hasbik’s posts, users left a lot of comments in which they accused the blogger of cruelty to the cat. “A normal person would never raise a hand to an animal. Shame and shame”, “He builds himself right, but he mocks the poor cat!”, “Estimate what he does with her in life, if he thought what it was to lay out the norms?” users were outraged. Commentators also suggested that the blogger take the animal from him. In addition, English-speaking and Russian-speaking users offered to “tag” Hasbik.