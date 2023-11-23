The “Hasantuk” system for smart home fire alarms has introduced a new feature, which is to temporarily stop the system during the use of incense. After activating the feature, the system disables smoke detectors throughout the house, during the period of use of incense, while the homeowner is responsible during this period for reporting When a fire occurs, until the incense feature runs out. The incense feature allows you to disable all areas to turn off smoke detectors throughout the house or disable specific areas to select selected areas from the list. You can also choose between specific areas and specify a specific bedroom. You can also specify a pause period in incense mode starting from five minutes to 15 minutes. max.

According to the electronic portal of the “Hasantuk” service, the incense feature operates from five in the morning until 12 at night, in order to avoid the risk of fire while the family is sleeping, and “turning off all zones” will disable all detection devices throughout the house, while “turning off Activate specific area” to disable sensors in that selected area or floors only.

The portal explained that “when the incense mode is activated, the signal reception center will be informed that the house is now equipped to use incense, and therefore the detected smoke will not trigger a civil defense alarm, and the homeowner will bear full responsibility for reporting any fire that occurs while the feature is activated.” The “Hasantuk” system is considered the ideal solution for fire protection, as it monitors homes in the country 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and responds to any fire-related incident.

“Hasantuk” is the largest integrated automated system in the region to follow up on emergency situations related to fire and public safety. Through it, the latest types of monitoring equipment are installed and linked to fire and public safety systems in homes, to ensure that any emergency alert is transmitted to the central alarm receiving center within In a few seconds, a team of professionals verifies the validity of the alarm and automatically informs the operating room.

The fire safety system contains different types of sensors, which can detect smoke and heat. All sensors are connected to the main alarm panel, which transmits the alarms directly in real time to the sensing and control center for verification, after which the alarm is sent if it is correct. To the concerned authorities in the security defense immediately within a maximum of 120 seconds after receiving it, which provides the concerned authorities with accurate and intelligent information, which makes access to the fire scene faster and more accurate, which makes cities safer and more secure.

10 thousand dirhams

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority warned, in a tweet via its account on the “X” website, that the fine for violating the building’s fire alarm system or any of the system’s components is 10,000 dirhams, based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the organization of civil defense services in the country.

Sensors

Heat and smoke sensing devices are deployed in the rooms of the house in accordance with the Ministry of Interior’s guidelines. These devices are linked to the alarm panel, detect any smoke or heat in the house, activate the alarm in the house, and send the alarm to the sensing and control center for verification.

The sensing and control center receives at the same moment any fire alarm that has broken out in the house, and the procedures followed to verify the alarm will be applied within a maximum period of 120 seconds. If the alarm is correct, it will be automatically sent to the concerned authorities, and the sensing and control center will receive any alert signal to maintain the system properly. Proactive.