After months of silence abandoned it returned once again to the public’s attention, though not for positive reasons. In this way, Hasan Kahraman, director of Blue Box Game Studios, the studio behind this project, was interviewed to clarify several doubts about this title. It was here that the director revealed that he contacted Konami, responsible for Silent Hill, to discuss the speculation surrounding his game.

In an interview on the Sacred Symbols+ podcast, Kahraman revealed that when all the rumors about abandoned being actually a Silent Hill game began to circulate on the internet, the developer contacted Konami to clarify the situation he was in. This was what was said about it:

“I approached them, I was stressed because people thought that [Abandoned] it was Silent Hill. It got so out of control, and you know, you’re a small developer, you’ve never had a big audience, you’re inexperienced. I went up to Konami and said, ‘Hey, you know what? It was never my intention’ and they were really great.”

As you will remember, abandoned garnered a high level of attention after the official accounts for this game ran a series of small comparisons with Silent Hill. This gave rise to theories where it was pointed out that the work of Blue Box Game Studios was actually a new installment in the acclaimed horror series, which was being developed by Hideo Kojima.

However, it seems that today very few people believe this. A lack of new information, and a disappointing PS5 app have marred any interest people once had in the game. abandoned. Even many were surprised to hear that the game had not been cancelled.

Editor’s Note:

At this point, we’d better forget about abandoned completely. The game has stumbled over and over since its reveal, and it’s hard to see a good conclusion. Although at the end of the day I can be wrong, and the final product is of a high standard, I would not be surprised if this was not the case.

Via: VGC