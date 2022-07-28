They first found 20 smartphones and 40 watches (smartwatches) hidden in a car that was about to set sail from the port of Tarifa (Cádiz) to that of Tangier (in Morocco), last June. The Civil Guard found that most of these devices had been stolen at fairs recently held in the Campo de Gibraltar region, where this type of theft had generated social alarm. Pulling the thread, the agents arrived at a ship in Los Barrios, where they found another 759 mobile terminals smartphones stolen at fairs throughout Andalusia… and in the same area there were two more markets with more telephones, computers, electric scooters… There is so much material that the Civil Guard has organized an exhibition in Algeciras that will last 10 days so that those who have been robbed, especially at fairs, can see if the phone where he kept his secrets is one of these now seized.

What the agents of the port of Tarifa had discovered was a regular traffic of expensive stolen objects that were sent to Morocco. In the same week as the first car, two other cars were seized with objects of illicit origin hidden among luggage and legal merchandise that were among hundreds of thousands of other cars in the so-called Operation Crossing the Strait.

The investigators arrived at a first warehouse in the Palmones industrial estate, in Los Barrios, where two “guarderos” (guards) were guarding 759 state-of-the-art mobile phones, 45 electric scooters, 180 laptops, different electronic, computer and photographic devices or boxes. of brand-name labeled clothing and even a kilo of pyrotechnic material. In two other warehouses they found other amounts of material, smaller, but also packaged and palletized.

The Civil Guard found out that part of the smartphones recovered had been stolen at the fairs in Los Barrios, Algeciras and La Línea (all in Cádiz), thus confirming their first suspicions. It was also found that many of the recovered mobiles had also been stolen at fairs in the towns of Vélez-Málaga, Alhaurín de la Torre or Estepona (all towns in the province of Málaga), as well as other more distant places such as Gijón, Vitoria, Barcelona or Almeria. The photographic material is suspected to come from the Netherlands.

If you believe or suspect that you may be affected, you can check if something of yours is part of the loot seized by visiting the Algeciras Civil Guard Command, which will exhibit this material in its facilities between July 28 and August 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 12.00 on weekdays. Interested persons should contact via email ca-cmd-algeciras-pj@guardiacivil.org, from where they will be given the necessary instructions to attend the exhibition.